Arden Theatre Company's Online Capture Of A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD Announces Additional New Dates

The Arden Theatre Company in Philadelphia has announced that their digital capture of the 2016 production A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD has announced additional dates. The popular children's theatre show will return online from December 17 through December 31, 2020. As a way of thanking the Arden family for their support, this professional theatre production for kids and their families is available to stream for free via their website, ardentheatre.org.

"We are thrilled to offer this additional opportunity to share this popular digital archived performance with our Arden audiences," noted Artistic Director Terrence J. Nolen. "Though we are unable to gather together in person, we are committed to staying together, and A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD is an ideal way for us to share the Arden's rich tradition of world-class children's theater with our audiences."

Every fall and spring, the Arden's acclaimed children's theatre productions have become annual traditions for many audiences in the greater Philadelphia area. One of the company's most Popular Productions, A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD, will once again come alive for Arden virtual audiences now through December 31, 2020. Directed by Whit MacLaughlin with Musical Direction by Amanda Morton, the company includes Jeff Coon as Frog and Ben Dibble as Toad, with Leigha Kato, Elexis Morton, and Steve Pacek. An unlikely friendship between the cheerful Frog and the grumpy Toad blossoms and grows as they travel through four fun-filled seasons, learning life lessons along the way.

For more information, visit ardentheatre.org.

FAST FACTS

A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD

Music by Robert Reale

Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale

Developed by Adrianne Lobel

Directed by Whit MacLaughlin

Musical Direction by Amanda Morton

December 17 through December 31, 2020