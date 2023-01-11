Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arden Theatre Company Presents Philadelphia Premiere Of Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S

Clyde's, the most produced show in the country this season, runs January 26-March 5.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Arden Theatre Company is presenting one of the hottest shows in American Theatre this season. The Arden will welcome audiences back to the Arcadia Stage and into the world of the Philadelphia premiere of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's. Clyde's, the most produced show in the country this season, runs January 26-March 5. Opening Night is Wednesday, February 1 at 7 p.m. Celebrated theatre artist Malika Oyetimein returns to The Arden to direct this glance at the choices we make. Oyetimein directed August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned in the 2019 season. All performances will be on the Arcadia Stage at the Arden. Tickets start at $28 and are available online at www.ardentheatre.org, by phone at 215.922.1122, or in person at the box office at The Arden Theatre Company at 40 N. 2nd Street.

"Clyde's is a show of this moment," said Oyetimein. "Clyde's is a show that deals with people who are stuck. People who are stuck in an uncertain point in time - where they must find the strength to make a difficult choice. This is the moment we are all in. We are coming out of a situation where we were all stuck and we have the choice to shape our future. Do we have the bravery to be better? Do we have faith and will we do the work to create a better tomorrow?"

Just outside of Reading, PA, a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption as they find purpose and inspiration in their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. The regional premiere of the TONY-nominated play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nottage, Clyde's is connected to Nottage's research in Reading. When Nottage went to the Berks County city to research Sweat, her play about struggling blue collar workers, she also spoke with many people who were trying to resurrect their lives after leaving prison. So, while the characters in Clyde's work a dreary, repetitive job, they dream of a better future... and a better sandwich. In an interview, Nottage said the comedy is about both mindfulness and the creative process. "A sandwich is very simple, but you can assemble it in such a way that makes those flavor combinations quite complicated," she explains. "And I like to think of that as a metaphor for what we do as artists."

The New York Times said about the play. "We are living in Greek times... The systems that control our lives-institutional racism, predatory capitalism, the prison-industrial complex-seem as powerful and implacable as gods. What can humans do about fate, [other] playwrights suggest, but submit to it and hope to preserve the story?... But Nottage's delightful play, Clyde's...dares to flip the paradigm. Though it's still about dark things, including prison, drugs, homelessness and poverty, it somehow turns them into bright comedy."

Tiffany Barrett returns to the Philadelphia stage as Clyde, the tough owner of the sandwich shop. Her employees are played by: Walter DeShields as Montrellous, J Hernandez as Rafael, Kishia Nixon as Letitia, and Brian Cowden as Jason. DeShields, Hernandez, and Cowden are returning to The Arden. Nixon is making her Arden debut.

Oyetimein directs. Her design team is set to create the tight kitchen where the play takes place. Kyu Shin is the Set Designer. J. Dominic Chacon is the Lighting Designer. Ilycia Buffaloe is the Costume Designer. Stephon Dorsey is the Sound Designer. Alec E. Ferrell is the Stage Manager. Taylor J. Mitchell is the Assistant Director.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Hermitage Awards Two $30,000 Commissions In Visual Art And Dance; 2023 Hermitage Greenfiel Photo
Hermitage Awards Two $30,000 Commissions In Visual Art And Dance; 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winners Announced
The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO), in collaboration with the Philadelphia-based Greenfield Foundation, has selected two recipients for the 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize, one in the discipline of visual art and one in the field of dance and choreography.
World Cafe Live And The Pennsylvania Academy Of The Fine Arts Present MULTITUDES Photo
World Cafe Live And The Pennsylvania Academy Of The Fine Arts Present MULTITUDES
World Cafe Live, the nonprofit independent venue dedicated to live music, education, and community, and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA), the first art school and museum in the United States, have announced a new multisensory event series that celebrates women artists, LGBTQIA+ artists, and artists of color.
The Philly Pops Presents GET UP, STAND UP! With Joshua Henry Next Month Photo
The Philly Pops Presents GET UP, STAND UP! With Joshua Henry Next Month
The Philly POPS has announced Get Up, Stand Up! at the Kimmel Cultural Campus on February 17-19, 2023. The concert will feature songs by the greatest soul and R&B legends. One of the best ways to #SAVETHEPOPS is by coming to see the POPS! 
Star-Studded Jazz Lineup Comes to Chris Jazz Café this February Photo
Star-Studded Jazz Lineup Comes to Chris' Jazz Café this February
A star-studded lineup is on tap for jazz lovers this February at the legendary Chris’ Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street in Philadelphia. On Friday & Saturday, February 2 & 3, the club is “Celebrating Sinatra” with the Benny Benack Sextet featuring rising star vocalist Anaïs Reno.

More Hot Stories For You


Hermitage Awards Two $30,000 Commissions In Visual Art And Dance; 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winners AnnouncedHermitage Awards Two $30,000 Commissions In Visual Art And Dance; 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winners Announced
January 10, 2023

The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO), in collaboration with the Philadelphia-based Greenfield Foundation, has selected two recipients for the 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize, one in the discipline of visual art and one in the field of dance and choreography.
World Cafe Live And The Pennsylvania Academy Of The Fine Arts Present MULTITUDESWorld Cafe Live And The Pennsylvania Academy Of The Fine Arts Present MULTITUDES
January 10, 2023

World Cafe Live, the nonprofit independent venue dedicated to live music, education, and community, and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA), the first art school and museum in the United States, have announced a new multisensory event series that celebrates women artists, LGBTQIA+ artists, and artists of color.
The Philly Pops Presents GET UP, STAND UP! With Joshua Henry Next MonthThe Philly Pops Presents GET UP, STAND UP! With Joshua Henry Next Month
January 10, 2023

The Philly POPS has announced Get Up, Stand Up! at the Kimmel Cultural Campus on February 17-19, 2023. The concert will feature songs by the greatest soul and R&B legends. One of the best ways to #SAVETHEPOPS is by coming to see the POPS! 
Star-Studded Jazz Lineup Comes to Chris' Jazz Café this FebruaryStar-Studded Jazz Lineup Comes to Chris' Jazz Café this February
January 10, 2023

A star-studded lineup is on tap for jazz lovers this February at the legendary Chris’ Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street in Philadelphia. On Friday & Saturday, February 2 & 3, the club is “Celebrating Sinatra” with the Benny Benack Sextet featuring rising star vocalist Anaïs Reno.
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Annual Gala Features Grammy Award Winner Take 6 And Chef Tom PizzicaUptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Annual Gala Features Grammy Award Winner Take 6 And Chef Tom Pizzica
January 9, 2023

Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center will brighten January with its annual Gala. Light Up The Night will once again give audiences an incredible event to celebrate Uptown. Saturday, January 14 at 5:30pm audiences will gather at the Chester County History Center for signature cocktails, hors d'oeuvres by local native, “Big Chef”  and Food Network Star Tom Pizzica of Philly Hots, live music from the Uptown! Singers, fun photos and a silent auction. 
share