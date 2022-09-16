Arden Theatre Company Kicks Off 35th Anniversary Season With THE GLASS MENAGERIE

The Arden Theatre Company kicks off their 35th Anniversary season with a new staging of the beloved Tennessee Williams' classic, The Glass Menagerie. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Terrence J. Nolen, the production will play the F. Otto Haas Stage from October 6 - November 6, 2022.

"We are so excited to be producing a full season of plays and musicals this coming year and to be launching our 35th anniversary with Tennessee Williams' great play," said Nolen. "This is the first time in the Arden's history that we've produced The Glass Menagerie and, following up on our recent production of Streetcar, we are thrilled to be returning to the passion and poetry of this astonishing playwright. Williams' exploration of memory, fragility, and the search for hope continues to resonate in such a powerful way, and we can't wait to share this production with our audiences."

Amanda Wingfield (Krista Apple, last seen on the Arden stage in 2015's Metamorphoses) is a faded remnant of Southern gentility who now lives in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom (Sean Lally, last seen in 2015's Equivocation), and her daughter, Laura (Hannah Brannau, founding member of Acting Without Boundaries, in her Arden debut). The father has left home; Tom supports his mother and sister with a shoe-factory job he finds unbearable. When Amanda convinces Tom to bring home from his workplace a "gentleman caller" for Laura (Frank Jimenez, last seen on the Arden stage as an understudy in 2022's Backing Track), the illusions that Tom, Amanda, and Laura have each created in order to make life bearable collapse about them.

Single tickets to The Glass Menagerie are currently on sale at ardentheatre.org or by calling the box office, 215.922.1122. Expected runtime is 2 hours and 30 minutes with 1 intermission. The run will also feature a Pay What You Can performance (October 5) to benefit Acting Without Boundaries. Audio Description/Caption performances are scheduled for October 21 at 8PM and October 22 at 2PM.

Safety continues to be front of mind for us as we start this season. At this point in time, masks are optional, but strongly encouraged. All Arden employees are required to be vaccinated, but we will no longer be checking vaccination cards for audience members. We will of course continue to monitor local and CDC guidelines and will share any updates to our safety plan directly with you. You can find our current health and safety practices at ardentheatre.org/reopeningplan. Thank you for helping to make the Arden safe for all - audiences, artists and staff.