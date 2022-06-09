Arden Theatre Company Announces Return of Children's Theatre For 35th Anniversary Season

The Arden Theatre Company is pleased to announce their highly-anticipated return of Arden Children's Theatre for their 2022-2023 season. The company has a long-standing tradition of presenting professional, high-quality productions for youth, and their programming for the season features the return of a family favorite, plus a show new to Arden audiences.

"We are thrilled to be relaunching Arden Children's Theatre with CHARLOTTE'S WEB, the very first play we produced for kids when we started Arden Children's Theatre back in 1998," notes Producing Artistic Director Terrence J. Nolen. "This December, after what will be three years of not having Arden Children's Theatre in person, we will once again welcome children and their families through our doors and into the beloved Zuckerman barn. With a wildly creative new version of RED RIDING HOOD next spring, Arden Children's Theatre will share two extraordinary stories next season - celebrating the power and possibility of live theatre with the next generation of theatre-goers. We can't wait."

The company will revive their popular production of CHARLOTTE'S WEB, which will play in the F. Otto Haas stage from December 7, 2022 through January 29, 2023. Adapted from the book by E.B. White, this stage version, written by Joseph Robinette, tells the heart-warming story of a special friendship between a lovable pig and everyone's favorite spider. Wilbur, Charlotte and their barnyard friends have never been more delightful than in this wonderful tribute to one of the greatest stories for children ever written.

In spring 2023, the company will present the Arden premiere of RED RIDING HOOD, playing the Arcadia Stage from March 16, 2023 through April 16, 2023. Written by Allison Gregory, this wildly inventive and humorous adaptation puts a spin on the popular fairy tale when a delivery driver calls into question an actor's production of the "true story" of Little Red Riding Hood.

Arden Children's Theatre subscription packages go on-sale June 29. ardentheatre.org. Single tickets will be made available at a future date.