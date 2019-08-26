Applications Now Open for Disney Musicals in Schools Program at Walnut Street Theatre

Walnut Street Theatre is now accepting applications from Philadelphia public elementary schools to participate in the Disney Musicals in Schools program. The Walnut was awarded a grant in 2018 from Disney to bring the Disney Musicals in Schools program to the Philadelphia area. The program is an initiative developed by Disney Theatrical Group to create sustainable theatre programs in under-resourced elementary schools. The grant funds two years of programming. Now in its second year, The Walnut Street Theatre will select five area public elementary schools to participate in the 2019-20 season.



The selected schools will participate in a 17-week musical theatre residency, led by a team of teaching artists trained by Walnut Street Theatre and Disney Theatrical Group, at no cost to the schools. Each school will receive performance rights, education support materials and guidance from The Walnut's teaching artists. The program features a professional development focus, through which participating school teachers partner with Walnut Street Theatre teaching artists to learn how to produce, direct, choreograph and music direct, culminating in their first 30-minute Disney KIDS musical at their school. As a capstone to the experience, Walnut Street Theatre will host a Student Share Celebration in which each school performs one number from their show on the Walnut's stage for an audience of students, teachers, family, and community members.

Walnut Street Theatre President and Producing Artistic Director Bernard Havard remarked, "We are excited to team with Disney Musicals in Schools to bring this much needed programming to our schools. This is the next step in the Walnut's continuing commitment to our community and to our mission to foster the next generation of musical theatre artists and audiences."



Using the unique world of musical theatre, Disney Musicals in Schools helps to foster positive relationships between students, faculty, staff, parents, and the community. Students and teachers work in teams, developing the wide spectrum of skills needed when producing a piece of musical theatre, including: critical thinking, problem solving, ensemble building, communication, self-confidence, and interpersonal skills.



"Children's arts education is a core component of The Walnut's mission, and it was incredible to see last year's students create their very own Disney magic," says Walnut Street Theatre Director of Education T.J. Sokso. "We look forward to continuing to foster a love of learning about all aspects of theatre to positively impact the lives of kids and our community."



Disney Musicals in Schools was launched in 2010 in response to Disney Theatrical Group's concern that under-resourced public elementary schools were not afforded equitable access to the arts. After successfully offering the program in New York City schools, Disney Theatrical Group began partnering with organizations in other communities across the United States.



Disney KIDS musicals, created in partnership with Music Theatre International (MTI), are 30-minute musicals designed for elementary school performers and have been adapted from the classic Disney films 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, The Aristocats, Frozen, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, and Winnie the Pooh.



Applications are now being accepted for 2019-20 school year. Application deadline is October 1, 2019. The program is open to all Philadelphia public and charter elementary schools to apply. For more information, or to apply visit the Walnut's website www.walnutstreettheatre.org/education/disney.php or email T.J. Sokso - Director of Education at education@walnutstreettheatre.org.

For more information visit disneymusicalsinschools.com.





