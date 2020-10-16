Announcing the SHAKESPEARE AT HOME Book Series ï»¿Written by Carmen Khan and Jack Armstrong

The Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre founders shine a spotlight on the Meaning of Macbeth.

Armin Lear Press has partnered with Artistic Director Carmen Khan and Board Member Jack Armstrong to publish the First Book of their Shakespeare at Home Series!

The founders of The Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre have distilled their thirty years of experience directing Shakespeare's plays into a Shakespeare at Home series, featuring annotations by Carmen Khan and Jack Armstrong.

"Starting with Macbeth, every book in the series is designed to offer everything you need to truly understand every moment of the play," said Khan. "We treat this work not as literature, but as a script to be performed." The book's layout supports the vision by offering the Bard's verses on the left page and annotations explaining them on the facing page.

