The RRazz Room Presents at the Inn at Centre Bridge, New Hope, PA. will hold it's Grand Opening tonight Oct. 29, with Grammy nominated singer Billy Gilman.

Oct. 29, 2021  
Andrea McArdle Cancels Show at the RRazz Room Presents at the Inn at Centre Bridge

Unfortunately, tomorrow evening's performance on Oct. 30 with Andrea McArdle was cancelled by the artist due to a family emergency.

For more information and the complete 2021-2022 Fall Season go to www.theRrazzroom.com.


