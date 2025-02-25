Act II Playhouse To Stage DIAL M FOR MURDER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, “Dial M For Murder” adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the Frederick Knott original.

Previews for “Dial M For Murder” begin Tuesday, March 25, 2025, and the production opens Friday, March 28, 2025. The production closes after an extended five-week run on April 27, 2025.

The classic thriller, which originally premiered in 1952, finds disgruntled husband Tony Wendice convinced that this wife, Margot, is having an affair. In his jealousy, he will concoct a scheme to commit the perfect murder. His plan goes horribly awry guaranteeing edge-of-your-seat suspense in this tale of deception and murder. The play was memorably adapted to film in 1954 by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Grace Kelly.

Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher adapted the original with a scrupulous eye for detail, using Frederick Knott's original notes to put a modern twist on the 70-year-old play. “The Frederick Knott Estate was particularly moved by my adaptation,” said Hatcher. “I was well acquainted with the original play and the film and it was a pleasure to find new plot twists in this time-honored material.”

“‘Dial M For Murder' is being performed in the tradition of last season's sumptuous production of ‘Gaslight' at the Playhouse,” said Act II Artistic Director, Tony Braithwaite. “Playhouse audiences will delight in untangling the mystery of this suspenseful thriller and find themselves pushed to the edge of their seat.”

Several members of the “Gaslight” Production Team reunite for this production including director Kate Brennan who also directed Act II's beloved production of “Eleanor” (2022). On stage, Jessica Dalcanton (Mrs. Manningham in “Gaslight”) returns to the Playhouse in the role of femme fatale, Maxine Hadley.

The cast is rounded out by Jamison Foreman as Tony Wendice, Anna Marie Sell as Margot Wendice, Mark Swift as Captain Lesgate, and Paul L. Nolan as Inspector Hubbard. Sell, Swift, and Nolan are all making their Act II Playhouse debuts.

Behind the scenes, Dillon Diorio is the Assistant Director and Dramaturg, Matthew L. Owitz is the Production Stage Manager, Alex Elishevah Lewis the Assistant Stage Manager, Parris Bradley the Scenic Designer, Eric Baker the Lighting Designer, Janus Stefanowicz the Costume Designer, Megan Rose Weidner the Assistant Costumer Designer, Adam Danoff the Sound Designer and Fight Director, Silverpoint Studios the Props, Melanie Julian the Dialect Coach, and Eliot Curtis the Scenic Painter.

Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Since 2012, Tony Braithwaite has served as Artistic Director.

Comments