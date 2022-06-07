Act II Playhouse Announces TOGETHER OFF-BROADWAY: MERMAN AND MARTIN

Act II Playhouse announces its latest production, "Together Off-Broadway: Merman and Martin." The tribute to Broadway royalty Ethel Merman and Mary Martin runs July 5 through August 7. The production is an Act II Playhouse Premiere.

The musical showcase shares the lives and careers of the show biz luminaries and legends who were off-stage friends, theatre royalty, and iconic personalities. Peek behind the Broadway curtains at their personal lives and the challenges of friendship, especially as women in their time, while celebrating an acclaimed song list, including "I Got Rhythm," "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Cockeyed Optimist," and "Hello, Dolly."

"Together Off-Broadway: Merman and Martin" is directed by Act II Playhouse Artistic Director, Tony Braithwaite, and features Meredith Beck as Mary Martin and Sarah J. Gafgen as Ethel Merman.

"Ethel Merman and Mary Martin are legends of musical theatre history," said Director Tony Braithwaite. "Each has a dozen or more iconic tunes associated with them. Those women, their story, and those tunes will - we hope - make our audiences' faces hurt from smiling and toes ache from tapping. After the last two plus years, we could all use a little of Mary's cockeyed optimism and Ethel's hopeful anthem that everything's coming up roses!"

Paul Dake is the Production Stage Manager, Dan Matarazzo is the Music Director/Musician, Alex Dakoglou is the Sound Designer, Constance Case and Janus Stefanowicz and are Wig and Costume Designers, James Leitner is the Lighting Designer, and Bowie Dake the Production Associate.

"Together Off-Broadway: Merman and Martin" runs from July 5 through August 7, 2022. Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available. Subscriptions are also available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to producing new, classic, and original plays, musicals, and cabarets that are both accessible and entertaining; and presenting those shows in a venue whose intimacy draws audiences and performers into a unique dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 39 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the third Artistic Director in the theatre's history.