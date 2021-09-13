Academy of Vocal Arts Announces Giargiari Bel Canto Competition

An evening of vocal fireworks and beautifully sung arias awaits you! Philadelphia's own Academy of Vocal Arts (AVA) trains the world's next generation of great opera singers. For over 40 years, this competition has showcased the brightest of up-and-coming opera stars. Join them for the annual favorite singing competition, where they'll compete against each other in song. You'll also have the opportunity to vote for your favorite singer!

The Giargiari Bel Canto Competition will be held on Friday, October 15 at 7:30 PM at the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater. AVA's award-winning Resident Artists each sing an aria in competition for prizes, including one voted on by the audience. This competition has seen such international opera stars as Angela Meade, Stephen Costello, Michael Fabiano and Ailyn Pérez win prizes over its 40-year history.

The competition's music director and pianist, AVA Master Vocal Coach Danielle Orlando, is an accompanist to many international opera singers, as well as serving as a distinguished vocal coach and artistic consultant to several prestigious organizations throughout the musical world. Ms. Orlando has been involved with the Giargiari Bel Canto Competition for twenty years, and has been seen on Good Morning America, Live with Regis and Kathie Lee, Live by Request on A&E and the Rosie O'Donnell Show accompanying celebrities Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli and Michael Bolton. She also appears in the Metropolitan Opera documentary The Audition.

Single tickets are on sale now through the Kimmel Center Box Office at 215-893-1999 or by clicking here.

As the Giargiari Bel Canto Competition and A Celebration of Opera! will be held at the Kimmel Center, we will be in accordance with their safety measures as stated below:

Effective September 18, the Kimmel Cultural Campus is joining performing arts centers across the nation in requiring that all our guests provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend all indoor public performances and events in all venues--including the Kimmel Center, the Academy of Music, and the Merriam Theater.