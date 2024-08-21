A CHORUS LINE Comes to Temple Theaters Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Temple Theaters' A CHORUS LINE, directed by Christopher Windom and choreographed by Shannon Murphy, will be performed September 27th, 28th, 29th, Oct. 4th, 5th, and 6th in the Tomlinson Theater (1301 W. Norris St., Philadelphia, PA) featuring Temple student performers.

Less than a year after the first workshop, A CHORUS LINE opened on Broadway where it would go on to break the record of longest-running production, holding on to that title for over 20 years. Audiences were enthralled by the way the show captures the spirit and tension of an ensemble audition through exploration of the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of Broadway hopefuls.

For Temple Theaters' director Windom and choreographer Murphy, A CHORUS LINE draws on personal experience. "As a professor of dance and movement," said Murphy, "I feel a special affinity to training folks for these kinds of roles.... I love how this show takes its time for you to know something about each dancer... it's a great reminder of what can be gained when we act with vulnerability and tenacity."

Says Windom, "Our responsibility... [is to] pass on the deeply felt legacy of every artist who has ever had a dream of performing in a Broadway musical...[A CHORUS LINE's] themes of humanity, hope and dreams never go out of style." Windom points out that these are "themes that will always feel current and relevant time and time again."

A CHORUS LINE remains a singular sensation 50 years later and you don't have to be in "The Biz of Show" to be moved by this tale of what it means to follow a dream no matter the cost.

