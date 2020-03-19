11th Hour Theatre Company Postpones HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

11th Hour Theatre Company has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the official postponement of our production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.



The health and safety of our patrons and production team are our number one priority. In light of the CDC's recommendation that gatherings of 50 people or more be suspended for the next eight weeks (Source: cdc.gov/coronavirus) we are postponing Hedwig.



Ticket holders will be contacted in the next few weeks as we solidify plans for the future of this production.



Our local and global entertainment community has been heavily impacted by this pandemic, but we know that somehow, when the dust settles, the show will go on. In the meantime, please stay as safe and healthy as possible.



Thank you for your support and patience during these uncertain times.

If you have any immediate questions or concerns, please email info@11thhourtheatrecompany.org or call 267-987-9865.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You