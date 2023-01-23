Tiny Dynamite Returns With Annual Valentine's Day Event

Tiny Dynamite is back with its annual Valentine's Day celebration. A hilarious and heartfelt evening of poetry, stories, and more will be held inside the historic Powel House (244 S 3rd Street, Philadelphia), giving attendees a chance to enjoy the Georgian home before the show. The limited engagement Valentine's Day event will run for three days only - February 11, 12, and 14, 2023 - with showings starting at 6:30 PM each evening. The Feb. 12 evening show will be a wheelchair-accessible performance. There will also be a special Afternoon Tea Matinee on Sunday, Feb. 12, beginning at 2:00 PM.

"Tiny Dynamite is delighted to continue this beloved Valentine's Day tradition," notes Producing Artistic Director Kathryn MacMillan. "We'll have hot chocolate (spiked, if you'd like!), big laughs, and good company - all in the beautifully preserved Powel House. It's one of our favorite, most popular events of the year."

Located in the historic Powel House in the Society Hill section of Philadelphia, Tiny Dynamite's guests will be able to explore the house, and enjoy a hot cocoa bar, various hot and cold beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), and a slice of pizza (with the exception of our 2pm matinee on 2/11 that includes afternoon tea). Admission also includes a Valentine's Day-themed theatrical show, including specially-curated stories, poetry, and tweets about modern love - the good, the bad, and the hilarious.

The Valentine's Day celebration features four of Philadelphia's favorite performers: Satchel Williams, Andrew Criss, David Pica, and Brittany Onukwugha. Producing Artistic Director Kathryn MacMillan hosts the evening's performance, which is directed by Tiny Dynamite's Associate Producer Liv Hershey and conceived by MacMillan, Hershey, and Associate Artistic Director Meghan Winch.

The Valentine's Day event takes place under the banner of Tiny Dynamite's A Play, a Pie, and a Pint, a unique theatrical experience where each moderately priced ticket includes a performance, food, and beverage. A Play, a Pie, and a Pint starts early, keeps costs low, and meets audiences where they are by moving productions around the city.

Admission to the 6:30PM performances is $25 per person and includes the show, a slice of pizza, and one alcoholic beverage. Admission to the Afternoon Tea matinee at 2:00PM on Sunday, Feb. 12, is $45 per person and includes the show, one alcoholic beverage, and a box of tea treats like finger sandwiches and scones. For patrons who would prefer not to use stairs, there will be a wheelchair-accessible performance on Feb. 12 at 6:30 that will remain on the first floor; all other shows will take place on the second floor. To protect audiences and artists, proof of full vaccination will be required at time of entry and masks will be required when not eating or drinking. Guests should bring a vaccine card or a clear picture of it and an ID. Additionally, Tiny Dynamite will have a COVID-19 compliance officer on site to ensure the highest standards of safety and cleanliness. Tickets and more information at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220328®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinydynamite.org%2Fvalentines-day-2022%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1