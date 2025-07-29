 tracking pixel
Sesiones GTN: XII Bienal Violonchelo Comes to Gran Teatro Nacional

The event is on 7 August.

By: Jul. 29, 2025
Sesiones GTN: XII Bienal Violonchelo Comes to Gran Teatro Nacional Image
El programa incluye obras de destacados compositores latinoamericanos como Sadiel Cuentas (Perú), Heitor Villa-Lobos (Brasil) y Alberto Ginastera (Argentina), cuyas piezas reflejan la riqueza rítmica, melódica y cultural de la región.

Participan como intérpretes maestros invitados de la XII Bienal de Violonchelo: Andrea Espinzo (Argentina), Moisés Molina (EE.UU./Honduras), Álvaro Miranda (EE.UU./Perú), Lars Hoefs (Brasil/EE.UU.) y Jonathan Miranda (Argentina/Perú), junto a los violonchelistas peruanos Cristhian Requejo, Grecia Robles, Sammanda Sigüeñas, Ghislaine Valdivia y Leo Barraza.

Además, el recital incluirá una selección de música peruana popular interpretada por el Trío Matices, conformado por Cristina Lozano (guitarra), Cristhian Requejo (violonchelo) y Diego Posadas (percusión).

ENTRADAS: 

Ingreso libre, previa inscripción en la plataforma web de Teleticket [PRONTO ANUNCIO]

Inscripciones desde el lunes 4 de agosto, 5:00 p. m. 



