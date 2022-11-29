Vincent Hooper Returns to Perth With One Night Only Concert at Planet Royale

Vincent Hooper returns to Perth with a one night only concert at Planet Royale.

After recently appearing as Amos in a sold-out season of Chicago, Vincent Hooper is back at the Royale theatre!

With a smoking hot 7-piece band and his soaring vocals, Vincent promises to blow the roof off with a night of theatre and jazz hits plus favourites from his debut album 'Here Today, Gone Tomorrow'.

Songs include Mr Cellophane, Can't Take My Eyes off You, Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

The performance is on December 3rd at 8.30pm. It will run two Acts, with intermission.

Vincent Hooper is a multiskilled performer who has played a wide range of leading roles in major musicals across Australasia (Rocky Horror, Avenue Q, Heathers, Tommy). Originally from Perth, Vincent graduated from WAAPA in 2006 and has been touring, writing and performing ever since. In 2020 he launched his debut original album 'Here Today, Gone Tomorrow' which is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.