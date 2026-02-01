BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL to Play Perth in 2026

🎭 NEW! Perth Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Perth & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Michael Cassel Group, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and Langley Park Productions announced that the eight-time Tony Award-nominated hit musical Beetlejuice The Musical will play in Perth in 2026.

Beetlejuice The Musical will play the Crown Theatre, Perth, from August 16, 2026. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the waitlist at beetlejuicethemusical.com.au, to be the first to access tickets when they go on sale later this year.

Beetlejuice The Musical features an original score by Australia’s own Eddie Perfect which earned him a Tony Award nomination.

"My training in musical theatre began in Perth at the West Australian Academy Of Performing Arts as a fresh-faced youth, full of dreams, making coffees in Leederville and conducting community choirs in Fremantle," said Perfect. "I love Perth, and I am thrilled that 20 years later my love affair with this city continues with Beetlejuice The Musical. This show about death (and life!) is full of incredible puppetry, magic and dark comedy, and I am overjoyed that my friend and Broadway superstar Andy Karl will be continuing to haunt audiences across Australia."

"I am so lucky to do what I love while also getting to see so much of Australia," said Karl, who is reprising his role as Beetlejuice. "I’m thrilled to bring Beetlejuice down under. Perth, get ready for the Netherworld, the most 'down under' you can get."

Beetlejuice The Musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits and a whole (nether)world of pandemonium.

"We are dead excited to be bringing yet another world-class production to Crown Theatre Perth," said producer Michael Cassel. "We cannot wait to unleash the mischief of Beetlejuice on Western Australian audiences and take them on the surprisingly heartfelt journey of this show."

Beetlejuice The Musical is directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, original Broadway production of Peter and the Starcatcher), with an original score by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Scott Brown & Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Broad City), choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), and music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire).

Beetlejuice The Musical features scenic design by two-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by four-time Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Frozen), projection design by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe (Hamilton), make-up design by Joe Dulude II (Wicked), dance arrangements by David Dabbon and music producing by Matt Stine.

Beetlejuice The Musical is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The smash-hit comedy was directed by Tim Burton.