TOAST Comes to Studio Underground Next Month

BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre presents TOAST by Liz Newell, 5 May to 15 May, 2022, Studio Underground.



The childhood home is up for sale. Three sisters are left adrift and grappling with the sudden loss of their mother, and each other.

Candice just wants to pack up a lifetime of memories without getting sentimental, while Alex - newly sober and dreading a relapse - sneaks old bits of Tupperware into her handbag. Their adopted little sister, Sydney, is doing pretty well, when she's not trying to tell her best friend she's in love with her. And the rookie real estate agent is only there to pay off her credit cards.

The BLACK SWAN partnership with The Blue Room Theatre that brought you Playthings continues in 2022, inviting you into this funny and charming work about the family we're given and the family we choose for ourselves.

The Blue Room Theatre's Executive Director Katt Osborne says "This partnership creates career defining opportunities and pathways for local independent theatre makers to further develop their craft. Taking an original WA play and audience favourite from our black box theatre to a main stage production brings together the best of local independent and main stage theatre, symbiotically developing new audiences for both."



Winner of The Blue Room Theatre 2017 Awards for Best Production and Best Performance (Amy Mathews). Toast is a superbly written story about the surreal experience of loss, and a love letter to the people who hold our hand in the dark.