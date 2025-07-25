Review: THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO PAUL at State Theatre Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jonathan Biggins brings his acclaimed one-man show THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO PAUL to the State Theatre Centre, offering audiences a captivating and often hilarious journey into the mind of former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating. Written by and starring Biggins, the performance is framed as an autobiography, allowing the seasoned satirist to embody Keating with remarkable depth and nuance. It's clear from the outset that Biggins holds a deep admiration for his subject, yet this reverence is restrained throughout, instead forming the bedrock for a portrayal that is both respectful and insightful.

What truly elevates THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO PAUL is Biggins' masterful balancing act. While his admiration for Keating shines through, he is equally willing to turn a critical eye on himself and the narrative, ensuring the show avoids becoming a mere tribute. Indeed, the show happily makes several leaps from honest and deep reflections on a political life to song and dance numbers, before sliding back into the more well known side of Keating’s character. This self-awareness and willingness to have fun with the character and the show, combined with Biggins' sharp wit (that enhances Keating’s own famous sharpness) makes the production accessible and enjoyable for audiences across the political spectrum. Regardless of one's own political affiliations, the show's blend of biographical detail, thoughtful reflection and brilliant satirical comedy ensures a compelling experience. Indeed, it as just as easy to laugh at Biggins’ Keating if you’re that way inclined as it is to laugh with him.

Biggins' Keating is gives both praise and criticism on himself, as well as on mentor turned rival Bob Hawke.

One of the show's great strengths is its accessibility, even for those unfamiliar with the intricacies of Australian politics during Keating's tenure. While prior knowledge might add an extra layer of appreciation, it is by no means a prerequisite. Biggins expertly weaves in context and character, ensuring that no audience member feels left behind. In fact, for many, the show serves as an engaging and entertaining history lesson, offering insights into a pivotal period of Australian governance that is a nice little treat on what is, at heart, a thoroughly entertaining show. THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO PAUL is a must-see for anyone seeking intelligent theatre that entertains, informs, and provokes thought, sneaking in a bit of a history lesson whilst you’re there.

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO PAUL is at the State Theatre Centre until August 3. Tickets and more information from BLACK SWAN Theatre Company.

Photos thanks to Brett Boardman.

Reader Reviews

