Review: ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL at Crown Theater

There is something undeniably magical about a story that leans into its own whimsy, and ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL, now playing at Crown Theatre, does exactly that. Following its successful Melbourne run, the Broadway hit has finally arrived in Perth, bringing with it a sense of old-school theatrical grandeur that whisks you away to 1920s Paris.

​The curtain rises as the Russian Empire falls, and you’re swept into a world of shimmering palaces and snowy Parisian streets. While the stage adaptation (penned by the late Terrence McNally) trades the animated film's supernatural elements for a more grounded plot it never loses that fairytale spark.

The heart of the production is Georgina Hopson as Anya. Her journey is breathtaking, but it’s her vocal power that truly anchors the show. When she delivers the magical Journey to the Past, the theatre feels like it's holding its breath—it’s a genuine "star-is-born" moment that earned a thunderous mid-show ovation. Hopson's Anya is also tasked with setting up and explaining much of the plot, and her ability to sing clearly does not at all take any of the emotion from her performance.

​Hopson is perfectly matched by Robert Tripolino as Dmitry. He brings a charming, lovable rogue energy to the role, and their chemistry develops with a sweet, slow-burning sincerity. Meanwhile, Joshua Robson provides a formidable counterpoint as Gleb, the conflicted Bolshevik officer. His rich baritone adds a layer of brooding intensity that raises the stakes of the story.

​The absolute scene-stealers of the night are Rhonda Burchmore as Countess Lily and Rodney Dobson as Vlad. Their comedic duet The Countess and the Common Man is a masterclass in musical theatre timing. Burchmore is her usual force-of-nature self, radiating charisma and reminding us why she’s Australian theatre royalty.

Visually, the production is a feast. Linda Cho’s costumes are nothing short of exquisite; the transition to the 1920s Parisian ballgowns is genuinely stunning. Aaron Rhyne’s ingenious video design adds to the production, too. The digital projections have a cinematic fluidity, whisking us from a speeding train through the Russian countryside to the sparkling lights of 1920s Paris.

Whilst the plot very much glosses over the politics at play and never really accounts for how Anastasia could have escaped, ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL doesn't claim to be a documentary. Indeed it deliberately leans on whimsy and takes us into Paris during its 'Crazy years,' far removed from revolutionary Russia . Instead, it is a story about identity, home, and the courage to find out who you are that is much more than the mythology and urban myth at its base. With its soaring score—blending the beloved film classics like Once Upon a December with new, lush orchestrations—this is the kind of big-hearted, opulent production that is easy to love. Whether you grew up with the movie or are experiencing the legend for the first time, ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL is a royal triumph.

ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL is at Crown Theater Perth until March 28 before continuing its national tour. Tickets and more information available at ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Australia.

Pictures and video thanks to ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Australia/Opera Australia.

