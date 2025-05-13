Review: LA CLIQUE at Crown Nightclub Eve

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Circus cabaret is experiencing quite the boom, and I for one am all for it. The latest addition to Perth’s market finds a fitting home in Crown Nightclub Eve, with LA CLIQUE bringing a mix of amazing acrobatics, wild stunts, and a hefty dose of cheeky humour to heat up these May nights.

From the moment the show begins, you're transported into a world of the unexpected. The acts are a mix of breathtaking skill and jaw-dropping stunts, often with a risqué twist. You'll witness everything from mind-bending acrobatics and gravity-defying aerial displays to hilarious and cheeky comedy routines. Some performers step out as if they will do the sort of thing you’ve seen before, but bring something brand new to an existing art. Some, on the other hand, bring something completely new, with several parts truly needing to be seen to be believed.

What truly sets La Clique apart is its edgy and unusual nature. The performers aren't afraid to push the envelope, and the show embraces a sense of the unconventional. Expect the unexpected, and be prepared to be surprised, shocked, and thoroughly entertained. La Clique is not for the faint of heart, but if you're looking for a night of entertainment that's out of the ordinary, this is it.

LA CLIQUE has something for everyone, whether it's stunts, acrobatics, humour, or just muscles!

The show's success lies in its ability to blend a variety of performance styles into a cohesive and captivating whole. One moment you'll be on the edge of your seat watching a dangerous and daring stunt, and the next you'll be laughing out loud at a hilarious and absurd act. It truly was a struggle to sum up the acts. Indeed, LA CLIQUE is not quite the usual spread of circus cabaret. Each act offers something surprising, goading you into thinking “They won’t do that” before showing that they can. The audience runs the full spread of reactions; there’s plenty of laughter, a lot of gasps, plenty of stunned looks, and even the odd scream… of delight, I’m sure.

If you're looking for a night out that's both thrilling and unforgettable, LA CLIQUE at Crown Nightclub Eve is a must-see. Just be prepared to leave your expectations at the door and embrace the show's wonderfully weird and edgy world.

LA CLIQUE is at Crown Nightclub Eve until May 21. Tickets and more information from Crown Perth

