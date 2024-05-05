Photos: First Look at HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING at Roleystone Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After six years, the Roleystone Theatre building has been restored to its former glory – and its theatre company is bringing the stage to life again with the musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Check out production photos below!

The historic venue was built in 1922 and classified by the National Trust in 1998 – but the City of Armadale closed it in 2018 due to major structural concerns.

After an intense “Save Roleystone Theatre” campaign, the council committed to renovating the building so it could be brought back up to standard with the theatre company using temporary venues while works took place.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying is Roleystone Theatre’s first show back in the venue with the opening weekend part of the Armadale Arts Festival.

Directed by Peter “Pear” Carr, the 1960s comedy musical focuses on J. Pierrepont Finch and his desire to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window-washer to chairman of the board.

The satire of big business and all it holds sacred sees Finch navigate dangers such as the office party, backstabbing coworkers, caffeine addiction and true love.

Based on the book of the same name, the show won a Tony Award for Best Musical and Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

“I’ve always had an affinity with golden age musicals and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying is a great insight into the world of business and love,” Carr said.

“There’s great comedy, amazing songs and it’s an all-round fantastic show.

“The main challenge is understanding the comedic style of the ’60s without becoming overly cliché while bringing the text into today’s world.”

Involved in theatre for the past 25 years, Carr has performed in more than 100 shows with Roleystone, Stirling, Playlovers, Marloo, Alexandra and Art in Motion Theatres, Koorliny and Mandurah Performing Arts Centres and Laughing Horse Productions.

He has worked as a deputy master carpenter at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End for three years and head machinist at Perth’s State Theatre Centre.

Carr is currently head technician at the Don Russell Performing Arts Centre and describes theatre as his life.

“The is the first musical I’ve directed and both cast and crew are some of the most talented people I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” he said.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying plays at 7.30pm May 17, 18, 24, 25, 29, 31 and June 1; 5pm May 19; and 2pm May 25 and June 1. Tickets are $28, $24 concession – book at tinyurl.com/roleystonebusiness. Note: show is best suited for those aged 16+.

Roleystone Theatre is at 587 Brookton Highway, Roleystone.

Photo Credit: Jordan D’arcy



Oniesha Ludlow, left, Isabella Bourgalt and Jason Nettle

Aaron O'Neil, left, Phil Bialas, Dale Pendlebury, Ben Cooke, Chris Alvaro, Callum Presbury, Matt Walford, Liam Tickner and Jason Nettle (sitting)

Breanna Redhead and Cast

Sonja Reynolds, Callum Presbury, and Breanna Redhead

Jason Nettle, Matt Walford, Dale Pendlebury

Ben Cooke, Emily Holland, Chris Alvaro, Lilly-Anne Burns, Tynille Strother, Phil Bialas

