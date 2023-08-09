MARY POPPINS Comes to Perth Next Month

Performances commence on Saturday 9 September.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

MARY POPPINS arrives at Crown Theatre Perth next month, with performances of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s new production commencing on 9 September 2023.

Seen by tens of millions of people worldwide, this magical stage adaptation of the wonderful stories by Australian-born author PL Travers has been delighting a whole new generation of theatregoers in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide. With dazzling choreography, incredible effects, and unforgettable songs, the story of the world’s favourite Nanny’s arrival on Cherry Tree Lane is even more magical in this new production. 

The talents of the all-Australian cast have been celebrated, led by Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert. Beloved entertainment legend Patti Newton AM will reprise the role of Bird Woman, following her acclaimed performances in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide.

They are joined by the practically perfect Tom Wren as George Banks, Lucy Maunder as Winifred Banks, Helen Walsh as Mrs Brill, Gareth Isaac as Robertson Ay, Robert Grubb as Chairman and Admiral Boom, WAAPA graduate Chelsea Plumley as Miss Andrew, Cherine Peck as Mrs Corry, Lisa Sontag as Miss Lark, Kade Hughes as Neleus, Stephen Anderson as Park Keeper, and Andrew Broadbent as Policeman. 

The company is completed by Hayden Baum, Cara Bessey, Katrina Bickerton, Molly Bugeja, Emily Casey, Ed Deganos, Joshua Gordon, Benjamin Colley, Timothy Haskayne, Hollie James, Genevieve Kingsford, Sebastian Johnston, Zoe Komazec, Sasha Lian-Diniz, Noah Missell, Ellie Nunan, Max Patterson, Jamie Reisin, Taylor Scanlan, Patrick Whitbread, Tiarne Sue Yek, and Paul Whiteley with eight performers to share the roles of Jane and Michael Banks in Perth. 

Performances commence on Saturday 9 September, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.




