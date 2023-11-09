Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards

LIZZIE'S A DARLIN' Comes to Stirling Theatre

Lizzie's A Darlin' plays at 7.30pm November 24, 25, 30, December 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 with 2pm matinees November 26 and December 3.

Nov. 09, 2023

A captivating tale, inspired by a local playwright's Irish great-grandmother, blends history, humour and heartfelt moments at Stirling Theatre this November and December. 

 

Written by local playwright Siobhan Wright and directed by Valerie Henry, Lizzie's A Darlin' is set on a small rural farm in Ireland as the Mooney family grapples with mounting debts after the death of Lizzie's father. 

 

As they face the threat of losing everything, the play unfolds as a sweet comedy, showcasing the family's resilience and their unusual solutions to overcoming challenges. 

 

“It's a feel-good comedy but with a hint of sadness,” Siobhan said. “I always feel that if I can make the audience laugh, cry and go home with a smile on their face, then I have achieved my goal. 

 

“The play is inspired by a true tale I was told a few years ago by an elderly aunt, although I must admit I never let the truth get in the way of a good story.” 

 

While Irish-born Siobhan had parents in showbusiness, she only became interested in theatre after emigrating to Perth in 1987 and has since acted, directed, made costumes and painted scenery for the Ocean Reef Players, Irish Theatre Players and Endeavour, Roxy Lane and Stirling Theatres. 

 

“About 16 years ago I started writing skits and then advanced on to writing plays,” she said. 

 

Val stepped in as director of Lizzie's A Darlin' after the original became unavailable. 

 

“I'm very happy to be faced with the challenge of bringing it to life,” she said. 

  

“Lizzie's A Darlin' is a quirky little tale based on a true anecdote, surrounding a story that could have been taken from any family at any time in their history. 

 

“The four main actors have come together beautifully as a family and it's wonderful watching those familial traits start to grow within the stage family.  

 

“For those with smaller roles, I'm happy to say I've found some wonderfully committed actors who have embraced them, irrespective of size. 

 

“I'm very grateful to the Stirling Theatre president and committee, who have been incredibly supportive in all areas of production.” 

 

Lizzie's A Darlin' plays at 7.30pm November 24, 25, 30, December 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 with 2pm matinees November 26 and December 3. Tickets are $22, $20 concession and $18 members – book at Click Here

 

Stirling Theatre is at 25 Morris Place, Innaloo. 

 






Recommended For You