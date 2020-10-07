Julie Lea Goodwin and Daniel Belle Star in AN ENCHANTED EVENING for Riverside Theatres

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event takes place on Saturday 17th October at 7.30pm.

On Saturday 17th October at 7.30pm, Riverside Theatres Digital will present An Enchanted Evening starring Opera superstars Julie Lea Goodwin, Daniel Belle alongside popular conductor and host Guy Noble on piano. The evening will be available both in the theatre and live streamed to audiences' homes, in a one-show only performance at Riverside Theatres in Parramatta.

An Enchanted Evening will bring Opera and Music together as Australia's leading singers Julie Lea Goodwin (West Side Story, La Bohème, Whiteley) and Daniel Belle (Ten Tenors, Les Misérables) are joined on stage on the piano by conductor Guy Noble (Sydney Symphony Orchestra, La Bohème, Opera Queensland).

These three stellar performers promise to light up the stage with stop stopping arias and songs such as O Mio Babbino Caro, Granada, La Bohème's famous act one duet, and musical theatre favourites including Some Enchanted Evening, If I Loved You and West Side Story classic Tonight.

Since creating their unique viewing experience Riverside Theatres Digital, Riverside Theatres have continued to ensure audiences can stay connected and entertained, An Enchanted Evening will be live streamed with a limited socially distanced live audience. Online tickets start at $18 and live Cabaret table ticket prices from $59.

Riverside Theatres is a registered COVID Safe venue, please check the website for up to date COVID safe practices, ticket information and refund policies.

What: An Enchanted Evening

When: Saturday 17th October at 7.30

Where: https://riversideparramatta.com.au & Riverside Theatres, Parramatta

Tickets: Digital from $18, Live Premium Cabaret $59

