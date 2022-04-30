Disney's FROZEN Comes to Perth this Summer

West Australian audiences will experience the magic of Disney's Frozen when the much-anticipated Perth season of the hit Broadway musical opens in August 2022. Following the incredible local success of The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Aladdin, this brand new musical by the same producers, will open at the Crown Theatre Perth in August 2022.

A waitlist to be first in line for tickets is now open at frozenthemusical.com.au. Those who sign up prior to 29th May 2022 will get priority access to tickets with pre-sales beginning at 9am on 30th May 2022.

The Australian principal cast features Courtney Monsma as Anna, Jemma Rix in the role of Elsa, Matt Lee as Olaf, Thomas McGuane as Hans, Sean Sinclair as Kristoff, Aljin Abella as Weselton and sharing the role of Sven, Jonathan MacMillan and Lochie McIntyre.

"Western Australian audiences have so warmly welcomed our productions of The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Aladdin over the past 10 years and we are thrilled that Perth will now have the chance to enjoy our latest production, Frozen. It was a great honour for me to be in Australia for the start of Frozen, to be part of Australia leading the world in theatre's return. And, since then, we've watched in awe as Australians made the tough sacrifices in so many aspects of their life," said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer Disney Theatrical Productions.

"But Frozen is about a return from isolation and a community healing. And to now have the opportunity to bring this beautiful show to Perth, with its remarkable cast, crew and orchestra, we just can't wait for people to experience it. We are delighted to be coming back."

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (The Lion King, Aladdin, Mary Poppins), Frozen features music and lyrics by Academy Award®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with book by Academy Award®-winning writer Jennifer Lee, direction by Tony® Award winner Michael Grandage and choreography by Tony® Award winner Rob Ashford.

Adapted from the Disney film and original 1844 fairy tale by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen The Snow Queen, Frozen is brought to fresh theatrical life in this luxurious new musical.

Frozen's journey sweeps audiences up into its thrilling world of adventure and classic comedy. While it does feature true love, the story has become beloved around the world for breaking the princess mold of girls needing to be saved by a prince, instead, focusing on the bond of two sisters, Elsa and Anna.

The stage production features a full score, including 12 new songs from the original Academy Award-winning songwriters written especially for the stage.

Frozen opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre in March 2018 with the highest box office advance in Broadway history. Frozen was also the highest grossing new musical of its Broadway season in its first year on Broadway. Its global footprint has expanded to include a North American tour, London's West End, Japan and Hamburg, Germany. The Australian production was the first Frozen to open anywhere in the world outside of New York.

The animated film Frozen was released by Disney on November 19, 2013 and was a critical and box office smash, earning over USD$1.28 billion in worldwide box office revenue and becoming the highest-grossing animated film at the time as well as the highest grossing musical film, before being surpassed by the remake of The Lion King in 2019. Frozen II had the highest all-time worldwide opening for an animated film and went on to gross USD$1.45 billion worldwide.

The first film won two Academy Awards including Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("Let It Go"), and two Grammy Awards for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Song Written for Visual Media ("Let It Go").

Frozen is designed by Tony® Award winning scenic and costume designer, Christopher Oram, six-time Tony® winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, Tony® winning video designer Finn Ross, and seven-time Tony® nominated sound designer Peter Hylenski. The production team also includes acclaimed puppet designer Michael Curry, special effects designer Jeremy Chernick,

hair designer David Brian Brown and makeup designer Anne Ford-Coates. The music team is headed by music supervisor Stephen Oremus, joined by orchestrator Dave Metzger.

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.

Performances from August 2022

Crown Theatre Perth

Book at www.frozenthemusical.com.au

www.facebook.com/FrozenAU

@FrozenTheMusicalAU #FrozenAus

Pictured: Courtney Monsma and Sean Sinclair

Photo Credits: Lisa Tomasetti