ART BALL returns to the Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA) on Saturday 25 May 2019. Now in its fourth year, ART BALL also marks the 40th Anniversary of AGWA's main building, and it's the birthday party you don't want to miss.



Touted as the biggest and best yet, ART BALL 2019 promises to set the 'gram on fire.



The evening's theme, Electric Dreams, will illuminate the senses with immersive activations, interactive installations and a spectrum of electrifying performances from the best West Australian music and performance talent.



Famous for guests serving controversial black-tie looks, the Electric Dreams theme will bring ART BALL's wildest red carpet fashions yet.



Perth's famous indie-pop-rockers San Cisco; multi-WA Music Award winning synth duo FEELS and rising electro-pop stars Priscilla will take to the main stage with epic live sets. ART BALL 2019 resident DJ, ALSAN (Ash Keogh), will dominate the dancefloor until a spectacular rendition of Puccini's famous aria, O Mio Babbino Caro, by West Australian Opera star Soprano, Pia Harris, will wrap proceedings at the stroke of midnight.



Performance art has been stepped up in 2019 with extravagant floorshows wowing the crowd between each live music act. Iconic Australian performance art duo, The Huxleys, literally step right out of the pages of VOGUE and into ART BALL, roaming the corridors of the iconic AGWA building in their provocative, hyper-glam costumes, bringing their decorative absurdity to Perth for one night only.



Cult cabaret performance troupe YUMMY return to Perth especially for ART BALL to take guests on the most delicious and unpredictable ride of their lives. The joy-evoking cast will deliver their signature high-camp style and world-class circus skills to killer pop-tracks. YUMMY hostess-with-the-mostess, Valerie Hex, will also MC the night. The final floorshow will be an unforgettable, high-octane collaboration between the YUMMY cast and Perth's international cheer squad, the TNT All Stars.



ART BALL favourites, costumed club-kid misfits Gendermess, return to ART BALL to slay the stage with their alternative drag and unforgettable stage presence.



Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by an iridescent wall where red latex-clad arms reach through the shimmering neon structure to hand guests glasses of G.H. Mumm Champagne. Moving further inside, guests can immerse themselves in the huge 15,000 litre Bubble Pop Ball Pit, or head into the Electric Lounge to get underneath a forest of suspended 'electric vines'.



AGWA's iconic central sweeping staircase will be transformed into a dazzling centrepiece, incredible lighting installations by LUX Events will create an electro-spectacle in almost every corner of the Gallery, and ART BALL's infamous nude life drawing sessions return with a curious glow-in-the-dark twist.



Perth-born light artist Brendan Harwood will create a three-story interactive projection installation using motion sensing technology that triggers a cascade of neon orbs to fall down the wall and attach to the outline of the users body shape, creating a giant, neon avatar. The work will be enjoyed by the user as well as providing a spectacle for those enjoying the visual delights of the work as they sip cocktails in king-sized beds.



Perth's trendiest boutique hotel, QT Perth, will be serving delicious signature cocktails from the QT Bar. French Champagne house G.H. Mumm is bringing the quality bubbles, with Juniper Estate wines and WA craft beer pouring all night.



The evening's edible experience will be curated by Comestibles featuring the best local West Australian produce in delicious canapés, extravagant grazing tables and the all new ELECTRIC EATERY, a lavish space where guests can retreat for some serious winter-warmer feasting. Think braised Harvey beef cheek on mash, buckets of sweet potato fries, a pimped up hot dog stand with premium WA snags, bowls of gooey mac'n'cheese and a self-serve sundae station where guests can go nuts with their own creations after visiting the hot chocolate and affogatto bar.



For the first time, ART BALL has introduced a Premium VIP experience where Premium VIP ticket holders will receive a pre-event champagne and canape reception, a VIP retreat appointed with plush luxury furnishings, private bar and grazing table, dedicated staff, premium wines, exclusive performances and guided tastings of G.H. Mumm Special Reserves with G.H. Mumm Ambassador, Kaitlyn Tremblay.



ART BALL will be the last chance to see Desert River Sea: Portraits of the Kimberley as the exhibition closes the same weekend. Artworks by Bibbulmun Nyoongar/Budimia Yamatji man, TJYLLYUNGOO/Lance Chadd, will also be on display in the WA Now gallery.



Prizes will be awarded to the three Best Dressed guests on the night and tickets for the infamous ART BALL Luxury Raffle will also be on sale, with prizes valued at over $28,000.



A sell out every year, ART BALL is the flagship event for the Art Gallery of Western Australia and an audience engagement initiative of the AGWA Foundation, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2019.



ART BALL aims to bring people of all ages and experiences together to enjoy various forms of creativity at its best; be it art, music, fashion or performance; in a fun, fresh, exciting and accessible way.



Tickets are on sale now from www.artball.com.au.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Perth Stories

More Hot Stories For You