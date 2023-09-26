Previews: CABARET6: DESERT STARS At Revolution Stage Company

K & E Entertainment will present Cabaret6: Desert Stars featuring rarely seen cabaret shows from Coachella Valley’s finest entertainers.

For six Wednesdays, November 8th through December 13th, each Desert Star will take the stage at the newly renovated Revolution Stage Company (RSC) at 611 S. Palm Canyon Drive in downtown Palm Springs.

Palm Springs is an entertainment mecca for musicians and singers with performance credentials from the stages of New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. You’ve seen them at local clubs and restaurants performing for happy hours, dinner, and dancing, but you’ve rarely seen them perform their cabaret shows as a big production on a big stage here in the desert. Larger venues are bringing in talent from major cities leaving local performers to travel to other cities to perform their shows. K & E Entertainment’s Cabaret6: Desert Stars is presenting those well-lauded shows at Revolution Stage Company, now fully renovated with 128 cushioned theater seats, a full bar, and an ice cream station.

”We are very fortunate to have a host of talented musicians right here in Coachella Valley who have traveled worldwide headlining shows and working with big name acts. Our amazing artists are doing club gigs and are overlooked by the bigger venues. We are intent on spreading the word that Palm Springs has some of the best musicians right here in our desert,”...K & E Entertainment.

Revolution Stage Company is located at 611 S. Palm Canyon Drive in downtown Palm Springs, the former home of the Desert Rose Playhouse. Along with cabaret and classes, RSC is dedicated to developing thrilling new plays and musicals along with reinventing classic shows in addition to hosting performers from around the world.

November 8th: A Tina Turner Tribute with Keisha D and Hearts of Soul

Keisha D & Hearts of Soul and other featured players. So far, this show has played only two locations, but you'll have a chance to see it with backup dancers, and that special something that only Keisha brings to the stage.

November 15th: Different Drum: The Music of Linda Ronstadt with Francesca Amari

Amari was recently named the winner of Broadway World Palm Springs Award for Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret in 2022 for her Gilda Radner tribute show. This year, Different Drum has been nominated for Outstanding Production Cabaret/Revue - Professional by the Desert Theatre League. She has performed in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and most recently on a riverboat cruise up the mighty Mississippi. This show sold out at Palm Canyon Theater, and we've added an even bigger set up to support this terrific entertainer who is the chef's kiss of cabaret performers.

November 22nd: 1963 with Tod Macofsky

Celebrating the year he was born, Macofsky has played to sold out crowds in the Desert, Los Angeles and on many top-tier cruise ships. You won't want to miss his updated show with a full band and horns. Macofsky brings his sense of humor and his smooth voice to our stage.

November 29th: Brian Scott - Unexpected

Palm Springs favorite "Karaoke Cowboy" Brian Scott as you've never seen him before - with a three-piece band. The show is a mix of crowd pleasers, footstompers, country ballads, and Scott's own original music. He found global fame when he won the 2009 Karaoke National Championship USA title with a rendition of Elton John's "Candle in the Wind." He went on to place sixth in the world championships.

December 6th: Songs of Sarah, A Tribute to Sarah Vaughn with Rose Mallett

Mallett brings her highly lauded and sold out New York Sarah Vaughn tribute show to our stage with a rhythm section, keys, and a sax. You may have seen her perform at The Purple Room, but the last time she did her Sarah show was in 2019. One of the most highly respected musicians in the valley, this is a golden opportunity to hear Mallett like you haven't heard her before.

December 13th: Keisha D Sings Ella Fitzgerald

Known for her big voice, and her ability to get a room up on its feet, Keisha D shows off her wide variety of chops with a show dedicated to the songs and the voice of Ella Fitzgerald. If your jam is classic jazz, you’ll want to book these last two shows before they sell out.

