Previews: THE INHERITANCE PART II at The Bent

Following the success of The Inheritance Part I—which garnered nine Desert Theater League Award nominations including Best Drama, Best Director, Best Set, and five acting nominations—The Bent has announced the regional premiere of The Inheritance Part II.

Opening The Bent’s fourth season, this next chapter in Matthew Lopez’s groundbreaking epic will once again be directed by Artistic Director Steven Rosenbaum. The Inheritance Part II continues the journey through the emotional, complex tapestry of love, loss, and legacy in the lives of gay men in the years following the AIDS crisis.

All of the original stellar cast will reprise their roles, with the additions of Mikey Ragusa stepping into the roles of Adam/Leo and Danielle Kennedy joining as Margaret.

About the Production

The Inheritance Part II picks up where the first part left off—further delving into the intertwining fates of its characters while exploring ever-relevant themes of intergenerational relationships, activism, and the struggles of queer identity in a constantly evolving world.

This production promises to be an equally monumental experience, praised for its emotional depth, stunning performances, and relevance to today’s LGBTQ+ discourse.

“The second part of The Inheritance is as compelling and heart-wrenching as the first,” says Rosenbaum. “This continuation of Matthew Lopez’s extraordinary work challenges our perceptions of community, memory, and resilience. After the success of Part I, we are honored to bring Part II to life and continue the conversation about the power of storytelling in preserving our history and shaping our future.”

Audiences who were captivated by the critical acclaim and emotional resonance of The Inheritance Part I will not want to miss this next chapter. Rest assured, Part II stands firmly on its own—viewers need not have seen Part I to fully experience the second installment. To make it even easier, The Bent will provide a concise Part I recap before each performance.

Performance Details

Title: The Inheritance Part II

Company: The Bent

Dates: October 17, 2025 – September 26, 2025 (confirm date range; likely October 17–November 26)

Venue: Theater 3, Palm Springs Cultural Center

Director: Steven Rosenbaum

Cast:

James Anthony Blanco

Ronny Borrelli

Kai Brothers

Travis Creston Detwiler

Danielle Kennedy

Willie Mullins

Brian Newkirk

Alex Price

Mikey Ragusa

Terry Ray

Thomas Dodge Wheatley

A Word from The Bent

“After the overwhelming response to Part I, we are excited to continue this epic journey and offer our community another chance to witness the magic of this monumental play,” says Terry Ray, Managing Director of The Bent. “It’s a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, our collective history, and the power of love and legacy to transcend time.”

Tickets are available now at thebent.org.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable theatrical event.

About The Bent

The Bent is one of California’s few exclusively LGBTQ+ theater companies. Dynamic and forward-thinking, The Bent champions diverse voices and thought-provoking works—particularly those amplifying the stories of the LGBTQ+ community. Known for bold programming and a commitment to artistic excellence, The Bent is dedicated to creating transformative theater experiences that challenge, entertain, and inspire audiences.