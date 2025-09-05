Previews: THE ROOST REVIEW: COCKTAILS AND CABARET at The Roost

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a sold-out premiere in August, The Roost Revue returns for another captivating night with its vibrant celebration of song, story, and connection. On Wednesday, September 24, The Roost Loungewill come alive once again with the magic of cabaret, celebrating Seasons of Love. This evening will honor the enduring power of love and friendship, while embracing the beauty of change—perfectly timed to coincide with the autumn equinox.

Curated and hosted by acclaimed local performer Jason Mannino, The Roost Revue offers a unique space where laughter, artistry, and intimate moments combine. The series continues its tradition of presenting exceptional talent from both local and national artists, creating an experience where connection is as much a part of the show as the entertainment itself.

This month, The Roost Revue is excited to feature local favorites:

Francesca Amari, is an award-winning, popular Palm Springs cabaret artist who’s performed at top-rated cabaret clubs from NYC to Hollywood, including Birdland Jazz Club, Metropolitan Room & the 92nd Street Y in New York City; Feinstein’s @Vitello’s, The Gardenia, Catalina Jazz Club in L.A.; Martinis Above Fourth in San Diego & Purple Room in Palm Springs. She’s taught at MTU since 2016 & performs regularly at PS Underground & every Wednesday @Palm Springs Cultural Center with her trio, The Mod Squad, as well as other venues around the Coachella Valley.

Paul Crane, Paul is thrilled to have escaped to Palm Springsfrom Florida. Since moving to the Coachella Valley, Paul has appeared as Tim in The Bent's Production of The Cake, Ernie in Mid-Century Moderns, Christina Crawford in Christmas with the Crawfords and Horace Gilmer in To Kill A Mockingbird. Paul’s National/International Touring credits include Jim Haller in All Shook Up and Belle's father, Maurice, for two years in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Paul is the recent winner of the Cabaret Riot competition at Revolution Stage Company and will be doing his first full cabaret there this October.

“Francesca is the kind of artist who knows how to hold an audience in the palm of her hand,” says Mannino. “She brings heart, style, and depth to everything she does. We’re beyond thrilled to have her on our stage.” “Paul brings a fresh energy to cabaret that’s both playful and heartfelt,” Mannino adds. “It’s a joy to watch him find his voice in this space.”

As always, The Roost Revue promises an evening that’s as much about connection as it is about entertainment. “Cabaret is about the relationship between the performer and the audience,” Mannino explains. “We create a space where that magic can happen—where the songs come to life, the stories are shared, and the joy of live performance is felt deeply.”

The Roost Revue is part of a new chapter in Palm Springs’ thriving cabaret scene, providing a platform for both seasoned stars and rising talents. Each show in the series is designed to surprise, delight, and foster a sense of community among artists and audiences alike.

Don’t miss the second show in The Roost Revue series on September 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now.

About Jason Mannino – Producer/Host

Jason Mannino, the creative force behind The Roost Revue, is an award-winning actor, cabaret artist, and producer. After an inspiring return to the stage following a two-decade hiatus, Mannino has become a beloved figure in the Coachella Valley, known for his dynamic performances that blend humor, storytelling, and raw musicality. He is a Desert Theater League Award winner for his portrayal of Oscar Wilde in The Bent's production of Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde. As host and producer of The Roost Revue, he brings together a diverse range of artists to create an intimate, high-energy experience.

About Julie Adams – Musical Director

Julie Adams is an accomplished pianist and musical director who recently moved to the Coachella Valley after 30 years of teaching and musical direction in Minnesota. She has directed and played for over 45 musical theater productions and has received multiple awards for her work, including recognition for her musical direction in Southern California.

The Roost Revue

September 24th at The Roost Lounge in Cathedral City.

Seating: 6:30 p.m Showtime; 7 p.m.

For tickets and more information: The Roost