Desert Theatricals Announces Casting for 2022 Season Of Musicals

The season includes Mamma Mia!, Annie Get Your Gun and A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum.

Jan. 5, 2022  

Desert Theatricals, LLC has announced casting for its 2022 season including Mamma Mia!, Annie Get Your Gun and A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum.

The cast of Mamma Mia! includes Diane Kocher (Donna) of Merced, Mia Mercado (Rosie) of Redlands, Jennifer Vigiletti (Tanya) of Mission Viejo, James Hormel (Sam) of Palm Springs, Gilmore Rizzo (Bill) of Palm Desert, Michael Hamlin (Harry) of Palm Springs, Lizzie Schmelling (Sophie) of Yucca Valley and Mathew Tucker (Sky) of Palm Springs.

The cast of Annie Get Your Gun includes Emily Unnasch (Annie Oakley) of Palm Spring, Tod Macofsky (Frank) of Palm Springs, Mathew Tucker (Tommy) of Palm Springs, Ava Sarnowksi (Winnie) of Temecula and Georgina Medina (Dolly) of Indio

The cast of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum includes Gilmore Rizzo (Pseudolus) of Palm Desert, Randy Doney (Hysterium) of Palm Springs, Manny Dela Rosa aka Manny the Movie Guy (Marcus Lycus) of Indio.

Additional company members hail from Orange County, Los Angeles County and most from right here the Coachella Valley.

Tickets are on sale now at www.desert-theatricals.com and tables for dinner theatre seating can be purchased at 760-620-5993 Mamma Mia tables are SOLD OUT - all other shows still have tables and general seating available although it is selling well.


