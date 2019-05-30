CVRep Writers Studio To Present 7th Annual TALES FROM THE TWILIGHT CAFE

The CVRep Writers Studio will present its 7th Annual "Tales from the Twilight Café" program of staged readings in late June. The readings will be held on the mainstage at the new CVRep Playhouse in Cathedral City on Sunday, June 30, at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available through the CVRep box office at 760-296-2966 or https://cvrep.org/tickets

"Each year the Twilight Café is the culmination of our studio's season with a program that includes a variety of pieces in different forms that our members have worked on throughout the year," said Andy Harmon, director of the readings and head of the Writers Studio. "This is a 'magazine-style' show, so there's something for everyone."

"Our Twilight Café is not meant to be a show in the conventional sense," said Harmon. "It's an opportunity for audience members and the writers alike to celebrate the act of writing and inspire each other's creativity."

He added that the event has inspired many local writers to join the studio. "We started out with three adventurous writers in 2013 and now have more than 20 active members."

Works to be presented include:

The Culture of Confrontation by Tom Mahon-memoir

Ice, Ice Baby by Patricia West-Del Ruth-short play

Travel is Fatal to Prejudice by Roxanna Khan-personal essay

Chance by Janie Kelley-short play

The Deeper I Go & Other Poems by Babs Bay-memoir

The Assault by Carolyn Moloshco-short play

Stages by Jurgen Wolff- film, directed by Kenny Luper

First Act by Barry Cutler-monologue

Epitaph by Ann Greer-memoir

A Death in the Woods by Bruce Bonafede-short play

Happy Birthday Art by Roy Boucher-film, directed by Andy Harmon

When My Back Backed Out On Me by Vickie Rabjohn-monologue

Visiting Maggie by Anita Harmon-memoir

That Was Easy by Elizabeth Stephenson-poetry

The Writers Studio is part of the CVRep Conservatory and meets on the second and fourth Saturday each month from September through June. Membership is open to all writers who are interested in becoming better story tellers and learning what performance has to teach.

The new CVRep Playhouse is located at 68510 E. Palm Canyon Drive (Highway 111 at Cathedral Canyon), Cathedral City, CA 92234.





