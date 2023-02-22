Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YOU AND I 'A Playful Experience for Walking Babies' Comes to GCTC

The limited engagement runs from March 8-12, 2023.

Feb. 22, 2023  
GCTC will present the Young People's Theatre's (YPT) production of You and I, created by celebrated playwright Maja Ardal, a playfully interactive show for walking babies. This limited engagement runs in the Studio Theatre, Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre, 1233 Wellington Street West, from March 8-12, 2023.

You and I is a multi-sensory, playfully interactive adventure specially designed for "walking babies". This much-loved, one-of-a-kind experience engages little explorers (and their adults) in discovery through colour, sound, touch and movement.

Ardal has been working in Canadian theatre for 50 years. She wrote and performed the Dora Award winning One Thing Leads to Another (YPT, two Dora Awards) which saw a sold out run at GCTC in 2019, as well as You Fancy Yourself (also won a Dora Award) and The Cure for Everything (Dora Nomination), and more. She has toured her shows to the UK, the US and across Canada. Aradal was the Artistic Director of Young People's Theatre from 1990-98, and spent seven seasons with CBC Disney's Road to Avonlea as Mrs. Potts.

The show will run for five days, twice a day (10 am and 1pm) in the Studio Theatre at GCTC's Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre. The show is approximately 45 minutes long, including playtime, and is recommended for children 18 months to 3 years of age.




