WAITRESS to Play at National Arts Centre

Waitress is bringing Joe's Pie Diner to the National Arts Centre in Ottawa from December 31 to January 5, 2020.

The musical inspired by Adrienne Shelley's beloved film with the same title follows an amazing pie maker and waitress named Jenna who becomes pregnant after a drunken night with her abusive husband named Earl. Jenna feels trapped in her pregnancy, but after her first appointment at the doctor things begin to change. Over the course of 9 months, Jenna begins to learn to stop focusing on the negative and that everything changes. This inspirational story of sisterhood, growth, and motherhood bakes into one big beautiful pie.

Waitress features music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson. The show has been running on Broadway since April 24, 2016 and will close January 5, 2020.

For more information and tickets: https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/21477





Related Articles Shows View More Ottawa Stories

More Hot Stories For You