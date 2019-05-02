UNNECESSARY FARCE Comes to Ottawa Little Theatre This July!

May. 2, 2019  
Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. Go! In a cheap motel, two inept undercover cops are trying to catch the embezzling mayor in the act of committing a crime. But who's in which room, who pilfered what money, and who hired the Scottish hit-man with the bagpipes?

For tickets and more information, please visit http://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/unnecessary-farce/



