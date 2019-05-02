UNNECESSARY FARCE Comes to Ottawa Little Theatre This July!
UNNECESSARY FARCE Comes to Ottawa Little Theatre from July 3 to 20, 2019.
UNNECESSARY FARCE Comes to Ottawa Little Theatre This July!
FemmeVox Returns To GCTC After Triumphant Launch
Ottawa Little Theatre Bring's Agatha Christie's A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED to Canada
LO (OR DEAR MR. WELLS) Explores Uncomfortable Territory In Sex And Power
HEROES Playing at The Gladstone Through 4/13
Shawn Wright Bringing Lauded Theatrical Production To Tweed
Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. Go! In a cheap motel, two inept undercover cops are trying to catch the embezzling mayor in the act of committing a crime. But who's in which room, who pilfered what money, and who hired the Scottish hit-man with the bagpipes?
For tickets and more information, please visit http://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/unnecessary-farce/