UNNECESSARY FARCE Comes to Ottawa Little Theatre This July!

UNNECESSARY FARCE Comes to Ottawa Little Theatre from July 3 to 20, 2019.

Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. Go! In a cheap motel, two inept undercover cops are trying to catch the embezzling mayor in the act of committing a crime. But who's in which room, who pilfered what money, and who hired the Scottish hit-man with the bagpipes?

For tickets and more information, please visit http://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/unnecessary-farce/





