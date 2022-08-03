Theatre Collingwood's 2022 Season Continues With A SCANDAL FOR ALL SEASONS

Fresh off the heels of its 2nd annual PORCHSIDE Festival, which brought theatre lovers into 13 beautiful backyard settings for an incredible outdoor entertainment series throughout July, Theatre Collingwood is heading back indoors to the Simcoe Street Theatre with more summer entertainment. A Scandal for All Seasons is a brand-new Canadian comedy that will make you laugh-out-loud with its racy political satire. This fun-filled production entertains audiences now through August 6th.

"A Scandal for All Seasons is a quick-witted production that is guaranteed to entertain," says Erica Angus, Executive Director of Theatre Collingwood. "The fun, flirty nature of this farce makes it the perfect summer theatre experience."

Written by Burke Campbell, A Scandal for All Seasons is set in Barrie, Ontario where fabulously rich socialites, Doris Lester and Augusta Peacock, form an unlikely alliance to promote the mayor's progressive agenda and get him re-elected. Biff Worthington, Barrie's young, handsome and athletic mayor, wants to rocket Barrie from a safe, cozy small town into a bustling grand metropolis. Instead, the city's ultra-conservative forces try to foil Biff at every turn.

Behind the scenes, the women's mutual lust for Biff becomes a rivalry of gigantic comedic proportions as they engage in a "battle of the bulge". The flurry of sexual innuendo, gossip, backstabbing, and political intrigue promises to have you laughing hysterically! Who will be the successful winner of Biff's heart? The outcome is sure to be outrageous!

A Scandal for All Seasons results in light-hearted entertainment under the direction of Iain Moggach, who keeps things moving along at a rapid pace. Moggach gives the cast plenty of stumbles, double-takes and other shenanigans to make for a delightfully silly satire.

With his youthful good-looks and goofy charm, Jonathon LeRose is perfectly amiable as Mayor Biff Worthington, the hopeful candidate stumbling to gain control of his re-election campaign. LeRose is a Canadian born actor of Italian and First Nations descent who began acting professionally in the CBS series Salvation. Audiences may recognize LeRose for his notable performance as Dirk, leader of the "citiots", in Bell Crave TV's hit show Letterkenny.

Lynn Weintraub is clever and quick-witted as Barrie socialite Augusta Peacock. With a performance career encompassing roles in local and regional theatre, film, and television, Weintraub's 25 years of experience in the performing arts makes her stage presence completely captivating.

Elana Post, who hails from southern Ontario, reveals her adept comic timing and tenacity (among other assets) as Doris Lester. Having appeared in many farces, Post's career began in earnest when she appeared in the 1993 Stratford Festival production of The Mikado. Since that time, Post has become a director, writer, producer and award-winning actor working in Film and TV, as well as theatre.

"A Scandal for All Seasons is political comedy at its best," says Angus. Startling revelations make for non-stop laughs. It's bound to be one of the funniest shows this season."

This hilarious farce is on stage at the Simcoe Street Theatre in Collingwood for seven performances only, from August 2nd through 6th, 2022.

Thanks to outstanding community support and fiscal responsibility, Theatre Collingwood has stayed viable during the pandemic and is glad to be offering live professional entertainment in Collingwood and South Georgian Bay once again. The charitable organization wishes to acknowledge financial support received from The Province of Ontario and the Ontario Trillium Foundation, The Town of Collingwood, Tourism Simcoe County, as well as Platinum Sponsors TD Bank, EPCOR, and Royal LePage Locations North.

Regular performance tickets are $50.00 for adults; $20.00 for Students and Arts Workers. Groups of 10 or more pay $45.00 per ticket. Individuals can also purchase a 4-Play Flex Pack to enjoy all of Theatre Collingwood's upcoming productions in the 2022 Season. HST is applicable to all ticket prices.

Tickets can be conveniently purchased online from any computer or mobile device by visiting www.theatrecollingwood.ca and simply click the BUY TICKETS button anywhere on the website. Tickets are also available by calling the Box Office at (705) 445-2200 Toll Free 1-866-382-2200 or at the door, up to one hour prior to each performance.