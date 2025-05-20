Guild Festival Theatreâ€™s Family Fest Returns with Drumming, Puppets and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scarboroughâ€™s Guild Festival Theatre is bringing back its popular Family Fest this summer, running July 10â€“13 at the Greek Theatre in Guild Park & Gardens. The four-day celebration of live performance, music, and interactive family fun kicks off with the return of audience favourite Nagata Shachu.

The renowned taiko drumming group will launch the festivities with a half-hour drum and movement workshop using authentic Japanese hand drums, followed by a one-hour performance. The drumming event runs nightly from Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13 at 6:00 p.m.

Headlining the festival is Fireside Munsch, performed by M. John Kennedy. This high-energy solo show brings to life the beloved stories of Canadian childrenâ€™s author Robert Munsch. Featuring two alternating lineups of Munsch talesâ€”Classic Munsch Mayhem (Friday and Sunday) and Munsch Goes Wild (Saturday)â€”the production offers family-friendly theatre for audiences ages 5â€“12. Tickets to Fireside Munsch are free, though advance booking is recommended.

On Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the festival continues with a variety of events and roaming performances. Highlights include:

Giant Puppet Party with Carousel Players and Nadine the Ondine, where children can design and parade their own puppets.

Hula Hoop Fun Zone hosted by Hoop You, open to all ages.

Spirit of Africa, a dance and drumming experience.

TiBert et Douzie, a MÃ©tis music and storytelling duo offering both performances and fiddle workshops.

Joyful Movement with Jen Houston, a family yoga session.

Poesy, live personalized poetry typed on vintage machines.

The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin: The Game, an interactive adventure based on Beatrix Potterâ€™s stories, created by The Grand Salto Theatre.

Catch Me In The Kitchen, physical theatre and storytelling from Stephen LaFrenie and Ginette Mohr.

Scarborough Uke Jam, an open invite to play or sing along.

Admission to all Family Fest events is free, though advance booking is encouraged for Fireside Munsch, the Giant Puppet Party, and The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin: The Game due to limited capacity.

Events will take place at The Greek Theatre in Guild Park & Gardens, located at 201 Guildwood Parkway, Scarborough, Ontario. For the full schedule and to reserve tickets, visit: www.guildfestivaltheatre.ca/familyfest2025.

