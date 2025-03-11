FemmeVox 8 Will Close Out March With Musical Collaboration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Great Canadian Theatre Company and CKCU-FM will present FemmeVox 8 - the 8th concert in this popular music series - on Sunday, March 30th at 8 PM. FemmeVox is a series of concerts celebrating established and emerging talent, and promoting mentorship among its artists which has been running at GCTC for more than five years.

This edition of FemmeVox features four artists: Amanda Lowe, Ambre McLean, Larissa Desrosiers, and Mimi O'Bonsawin. As with past FemmeVox concerts, the artists will be working together in pairs to write two brand new compositions, which they will be debuting in front of the live audience. The show starts at 8pm and takes place on the GCTC mainstage. Tickets are $35.

“Each performance in this series is different, and FemmeVox 8 is another unique gathering and pairing of artists who are at the top of their game and/or exploring something new and unexpected,” says Hugh Neilson, GCTC Managing Director. “I am so excited every time to see what will be revealed by the artists, experiencing it at the same time with the audience.”

FemmeVox launched in February 2019, and quickly garnered critical acclaim. The series has featured such artists as Mia Kelly, Mischa, Angelique Francis, Amanda Rheaume, Miss McLeod, NAMBI, Kharincia Francis, OK Naledi, Lynne Hanson, Jesse Greene, Tara Holloway, Kelly Prescott, Crystalena, Susan O, Malayka (formerly known as Malak Sound), and Sam Steel.

