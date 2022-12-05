Family Favorite BLIPPI Wonderful World Tour Stops In Ottawa On March 12
Global sensation Blippi to delight audiences in all-new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, on Sunday, March 12.
Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment have announced that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in Ottawa on Sunday, March 12.
Tickets for Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour go on sale December 9 with pre-sale beginning December 6. For tickets and additional information, visit TICKETMASTER.COM
"With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we're thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand new show," said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-President of Round Room Live. "Following the success of Blippi The Musical, we're excited for audiences to create memorable experiences with Blippi, with all the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they've never seen before."
"It's very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies, and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world," said Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events at Moonbug Entertainment. "Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun!"
Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!
Blippi, along with his best friend Meekah, inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views on YouTube and more than 50 million fans around the world. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners around the world including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle. Meekah, Blippi's creative, inventive, cart-wheel-loving pal, stars alongside Blippi in Blippi's Treehouse on Amazon and also recently launched her own YouTube channel in September.
For Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, the character Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show.
