Banff Centre For Arts and Creativity Announces Appointment of Jill Price to Chair of Foundation Board

Banff Centre has announced the appointment of Jill Price as Chair of the Foundation Board, previously held by Tim Kitchen.

"We are pleased to announce that Jill has assumed the role of Chair as of February 1st," says Adam Waterous, Chair of the Board of Governors. "Jill's experience as a director over the past four years will foster continuity in the work of the Foundation, and I know that she will bring her ample expertise and enthusiasm to the role."

Jill has a strong record of accomplishment in executive leadership and working with boards, including expertise in fundraising, government relations, governance, and fund management oversight. Her clients include both large and small organizations in alternative energy, hospitals, investment firms, and not-for-profits.

Originally having joined the Banff Centre Foundation in May of 2019, Jill is excited to continue as Chair. "I am grateful to the directors for their support, and I look forward to leading this team in all philanthropic endeavours, with an ongoing focus on the responsible management of the endowment funds," shares Jill. "Banff Centre's support of artists, event hosting, learning facilitation, truth and reconciliation leadership, and indigenous programming are just a few ways that reinforce how this is a truly world-class centre for the arts in Canada."

Tim Kitchen is the outgoing Chair of the Foundation after serving on the Board for six years, the last four of which he served as Chair. "On behalf of Banff Centre, I would like to thank Tim for his years of service with the Foundation," says President and CEO Janice Price. "Under his leadership as Chair, the directors have successfully navigated the organization through the most challenging financial years in our ninety-year history. I commend Tim and the board on their thoughtful and dedicated hard work in fundraising and endowment management."

"My family has a long history with the Banff Centre, and I was honoured to continue that tradition as Chair of the Foundation Board," says Tim. "The directors in place have the expertise, vision, and passion to provide outstanding oversight over Banff Centre's endowments and to support the Foundation's fundraising efforts. I am excited about the future of this amazing institution."

The Banff Centre Foundation's mandate is to oversee the management of endowment funds received from generous donors and supplemented with funding from the Endowment Incentives Program by the Government of Canada, recommend annual allocation of earnings of those funds for the support of Banff Centre programs, and through the work of the Development Committee, raise both endowment and operating funds in support of the Centre's programs and operations.