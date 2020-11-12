Winter Park Playhouse Draws Applause for Holiday Youth Outreach Program

Children at The Winter Park Community Center and Central Florida Title l elementary and middle schools, will be sent music and dance video tutorials.

The Winter Park Playhouse, known for its professional mainstage musicals and cabarets, is launching an impactful youth outreach initiative, specifically for the holiday season!

This exciting new program, coordinated by Playhouse Outreach Director, Megan Tsurumaki, works in collaboration with teaching artist and professional Disney entertainer Joshian Morales. The duo produce music and dance choreography videos meant to teach children Motown Christmas Classics.

Children at The Winter Park Community Center and Central Florida Title l elementary and middle schools, will be sent music and dance video tutorials that allow everyone a holiday performance opportunity this year - whether it is held virtually in the student's home (on computers), or live at their local community center or school (socially distanced with masks and safety protocols in place.)

"This has been such an exciting project to create, and the response from teachers and community partners has been invigorating!" explains Megan Tsurumaki, Outreach Director for The Winter Park Playhouse. "We know our teachers have had one heck of a year, especially those in underserved communities. Providing free access to these musical theatre lessons gives our arts teachers a much deserved respite, and we're always grateful for the chance to create connections with kids in our community through our vibrant teaching artists at the Playhouse!"

Joshian Morales, a wonderful teaching addition for this program, has long been a professional performer gracing the Disney stage. The new video tutorials feature popular songs like "Dancin' In The Street," "Please Mr. Postman," and "Someday At Christmas" - a Jackson Five holiday hit from Motown.

Local teacher and performer Amy Katherine Hughes has been a recipient of The Playhouse Outreach program for years. She is also familiar with fellow performer Joshian Morales. " This new video tutorial program is very exciting for all of my students - virtual and in person," confirms Ms. Hughes. "My virtual kiddos can sing and while we have restrictions ..... in person, all the children can dance... and we do dance! Also, Joshian matches the kids. And we are working hard to show them representation."

