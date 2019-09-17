The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol Presents NEIGHBORS

In November, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) will open its second production of its fourth season, a comedy written by Bernardo Cubria- Neighbors: A Fair Trade Agreement.

Meet Joe. Joe lives in a big, colorless mansion. Meet José. José lives in a colorful shack. Joe and José are neighbors with a big divide. The creek that runs between their homes doesn't stop them from digging deep to find their fortunes. This new two-man play is a wild allegory that is seriously funny. This comedy was a semifinalist at the 2017 Eugene O'Neil Playwrights Conference. This production will be the South East premier.

Depicting the character Joe, is actor Kevin McKillip. Born and raised on the North side of Chicago, McKillip graduated from Drake University with a BFA in Acting, cum laude and with departmental honors. He attended the National Theater Institute at The Eugene O'Neil Theater Center (USA/England) and the Conservatory for Classical Theater Training (The Stratford Festival of Canada). McKillip is a recipient of the Tyrone Guthrie Award from the Stratford Shakespeare Festival of Canada and a three-time nominee for Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Award (AEA) within the Actor's Equity Association Division, including his nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of the title role in Shakespeare's Richard III. Kerry Reid of the Chicago Tribune said of McKillip's work in his nominated role, "Kevin McKillip's bravura performance as the scheming monarch for First Folio Shakespeare Festival is one of the finest I've seen in the role. The unseasonable chill in the air Saturday added to the play's sense of menace. But even on a hot night, McKillip's cold fury and command of the language and his physical instrument could raise goose bumps." After the completion of Neighbors: A Fair Trade Agreement, Kevin will be working with Big Apple Circus Vaudeville in Chicago where he will perform as a professional circus clown.

Playing José is actor Alejandro Guevarez. Originally from Barrio Pugnado in Manati Puerto Rico, Guevarez holds a BFA in Acting from the University of Central Florida and is a Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) Irene Ryan nominee. This will be Alejandro's debut at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol, where he is looking forward to depicting the journey of the character he has been given. Most recently portraying Abel in Mad Cow Theatre of Orlando's production of Fade, Guevarez will pursue the possibility of partnering with his wife to bring her original show based on the book The Light Princess, to a local theatre in Summit Church of Orlando once Neighbors: A Fair Trade Agreement has finalized.

The production will be directed by The Studio's Resident Director Nathaniel Niemi, who also acts as the Director of Education at The Sharon®, teaching classes and workshops on acting and performing styles, as well as runs the summer theatre camps for youth in the community. Niemi's most recent directorial project came during The Studio's third season, directing the musical Now. Hear. This.

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Set Designer Kenneth Constant, Costume Designer Monica Titus, Lighting Designer David Krupla, Assistant Lighting Designer Lindsey Young, Sound/AV Designer Nick Erickson, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, Technical Director Clayton Becker, Stage Manager Grace Zottig, Assistant Stage Manager/PA Amber Sacks, Company Manager Autumn Encarnacion, House Manager Grace Petty, Props Master Tony Fairchild, as well as Master Carpenter Preston Speaker.

For tickets: www.TheSharonStudio.com | (352) 751-7799

Price: $15 previews | $35 performances



The Studio Theatre's Mission is to inspire the residents of Central Florida to examine relevant issues by elevating them through innovative and intimate storytelling. Think outside the box, inside the box.





