The 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration Of Art And Music To Returns To Cranes Roost Park This Spring

Cranes Roost Park at Uptown Altamonte will come alive with artisans showcasing their talents, color and music at the 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo March 22-24, 2024, presented by WOW! fiber Internet. The FREE festival will feature 140 art and fine craft artists with displays of glass, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and more all available for purchase.

Uptown Art Expo will also highlight Chalk Street Artists creating mesmerizing chalk masterpieces with professional chalk artists and high school art students on the sidewalks of Cranes Roost Park as their canvas. Attendees can vote for the “People's Choice Chalk Awards” by placing an Uptown Art Expo gold coin into the bucket next to their favorite chalk artwork. Winning chalk artists will receive cash prizes presented by VyStar Credit Union (visit their booth to receive a gold coin to vote!).

The following live musical performances will take the stage all weekend:



Friday, March 22, 6:30pm: Kick-off concert with Gerry Williams Band, 8pm: Taylor Dayne - It's going to be an 80's dance party with 3x Grammy nominated artist Taylor Dayne performing her classic hits “Tell It to My Heart, “ Don't Rush Me”, “I Will Always Love You” and so many more. VIP seating-only with tickets are just $30 in advance.



Saturday, March 23, 4pm: Miguel Larsen – Acoustic current hits, 6:30pm: Rockit Fly, 8pm: Slippery When Wet – The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute performing all the classic hits “Runaway”, “Living on a Prayer”, “You Give Love a Bad Name” and many more. This is a Free concert with VIP seating available in front of the stage for just $15 in advance. For ticket information, visit www.uptownartexpo.com.

Guests will also enjoy the following free concerts: Sunday, March 24, 1:30pm: Will Patrick – New York-based guitarist with a fiery, soulful and eclectic sound combines R&B, jazz, funk and rock, 3pm: Local hot country rock group Hayfire with a trio of singers renowned for their outstanding vocals and upbeat energy.

Delicious international street cuisine and good old-fashioned festival foods, food trucks, craft beer from Sanford Brewing Company and wine will be available for purchase throughout the festival.

“This is a very exciting year to be celebrating our 11th anniversary Uptown Art Expo,” says Organizer Jim Barton. “The event has evolved so much over the years, and it is now truly such a wonderful weekend filled with original art, classic music and fun-filled activities for the whole community that we are very proud of. We look forward to everyone coming out in March and enjoying all the Uptown Art Expo has to offer.”

The Uptown Art Expo is presented by WOW! fiber Internet and made possible with sponsors AdventHealth, Duke Energy, Sanford Brewing Company and VyStar Credit Union.

Experience the 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo March 22-24, 2024 at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs located at 274 Cranes Roost Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701.Art Festival admission is free and free parking is available in the Altamonte Mall parking lots. No coolers or pets are allowed. Rain or Shine. For more information, visit www.UptownArtExpo.com.