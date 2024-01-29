The 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration Of Art And Music To Returns To Cranes Roost Park This Spring

The event features a kick-off concert with Taylor Dayne, art show hours, and a concert tribute to Bon Jovi.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

The 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration Of Art And Music To Returns To Cranes Roost Park This Spring

Cranes Roost Park at Uptown Altamonte will come alive with artisans showcasing their talents, color and music at the 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo March 22-24, 2024, presented by WOW! fiber Internet.  The FREE festival will feature 140 art and fine craft artists with displays of glass, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and more all available for purchase. 

 

Uptown Art Expo will also highlight Chalk Street Artists creating mesmerizing chalk masterpieces with professional chalk artists and high school art students on the sidewalks of Cranes Roost Park as their canvas.  Attendees can vote for the “People's Choice Chalk Awards” by placing an Uptown Art Expo gold coin into the bucket next to their favorite chalk artwork.  Winning chalk artists will receive cash prizes presented by VyStar Credit Union (visit their booth to receive a gold coin to vote!).

 

The following live musical performances will take the stage all weekend: 

Friday, March 22, 6:30pm: Kick-off concert with Gerry Williams Band, 8pm: Taylor Dayne - It's going to be an 80's dance party with 3x Grammy nominated artist Taylor Dayne performing her classic hits “Tell It to My Heart, “ Don't Rush Me”, “I Will Always Love You” and so many more.  VIP seating-only with tickets are just $30 in advance. 

Saturday, March 23, 4pm: Miguel Larsen – Acoustic current hits, 6:30pm: Rockit Fly, 8pm: Slippery When Wet – The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute performing all the classic hits “Runaway”, “Living on a Prayer”, “You Give Love a Bad Name” and many more.  This is a Free concert with VIP seating available in front of the stage for just $15 in advance.  For ticket information, visit www.uptownartexpo.com.

 

Guests will also enjoy the following free concerts: Sunday, March 24, 1:30pm: Will Patrick – New York-based guitarist with a fiery, soulful and eclectic sound combines R&B, jazz, funk and rock, 3pm: Local hot country rock group Hayfire with a trio of singers renowned for their outstanding vocals and upbeat energy.

 

Delicious international street cuisine and good old-fashioned festival foods, food trucks, craft beer from Sanford Brewing Company and wine will be available for purchase throughout the festival.

 

“This is a very exciting year to be celebrating our 11th anniversary Uptown Art Expo,” says Organizer Jim Barton.  “The event has evolved so much over the years, and it is now truly such a wonderful weekend filled with original art, classic music and fun-filled activities for the whole community that we are very proud of.  We look forward to everyone coming out in March and enjoying all the Uptown Art Expo has to offer.”

 

The Uptown Art Expo is presented by WOW! fiber Internet and made possible with sponsors AdventHealth, Duke Energy, Sanford Brewing Company and VyStar Credit Union.

 

Experience the 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo March 22-24, 2024 at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs located at 274 Cranes Roost Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701.Art Festival admission is free and free parking is available in the Altamonte Mall parking lots.  No coolers or pets are allowed.  Rain or Shine.  For more information, visit www.UptownArtExpo.com.



RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
The 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration Of Art And Music To Returns To Cranes Roost Pa Photo
The 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration Of Art And Music To Returns To Cranes Roost Park This Spring

The 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration Of Art And Music returns to Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs, Florida from March 22-24.

2
Celebrate Valentines Day at The Winter Park Playhouse with Charles Stevens Photo
Celebrate Valentine's Day at The Winter Park Playhouse with Charles Stevens

Celebrate Valentine's Day at The Winter Park Playhouse with Charles Stevens in a new spotlight cabaret, 'Two Directions of Love'.

3
LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING - LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to the Dr. Phillips Photo
LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING - LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to the Dr. Phillips Center

The Bach Festival Choir, Orchestra and Youth Choir will present The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring - Live in Concert at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center of the Performing Arts with a full showing of the Oscar winning film on a huge high definition screen accompanied by live orchestra and choir.

4
Dr. Phillips Center Hosts New Musical BROOKLYNS BRIDGE in Benefit Concert Featuring New Yo Photo
Dr. Phillips Center Hosts New Musical BROOKLYN'S BRIDGE in Benefit Concert Featuring New York Creators and Orlando Talent

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is doubling down on its investment in supporting new work on its aspirational journey to Broadway. Learn more about the performance of Brooklyn's Bridge here!

More Hot Stories For You

The 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration Of Art And Music To Returns To Cranes Roost Park This SpringThe 11th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration Of Art And Music To Returns To Cranes Roost Park This Spring
Celebrate Valentine's Day at The Winter Park Playhouse with Charles StevensCelebrate Valentine's Day at The Winter Park Playhouse with Charles Stevens
LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING - LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to the Dr. Phillips CenterLORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING - LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to the Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Hosts New Musical BROOKLYN'S BRIDGE in Benefit Concert Featuring New York Creators and Orlando TalentDr. Phillips Center Hosts New Musical BROOKLYN'S BRIDGE in Benefit Concert Featuring New York Creators and Orlando Talent

Videos

Conductor Jorge Parodi On Opera Orlando's FRIDA Video
Conductor Jorge Parodi On Opera Orlando's FRIDA
John de los Santos on Opera Orlando's FRIDA Video
John de los Santos on Opera Orlando's FRIDA
Go Inside Orchestra Rehearsal for Opera Orlando's FRIDA with Cecilia Violetta Lopez Video
Go Inside Orchestra Rehearsal for Opera Orlando's FRIDA with Cecilia Violetta Lopez
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Orlando Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts- Walt Disney Theater (4/11-4/13)
Heart and Music in Orlando Heart and Music
Ocala Civic Theatre (2/08-2/11)
Les Miserables in Orlando Les Miserables
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (6/25-6/30)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Orlando Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Titusville Playhouse (1/12-2/11)
A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum in Orlando A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum
Athens Theatre (3/01-3/24)
The Spitfire Grill in Orlando The Spitfire Grill
Ocala Civic Theatre (2/08-2/25)
A Wrinkle in Time in Orlando A Wrinkle in Time
Ocala Civic Theatre (2/16-2/18)
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do in Orlando Breaking Up Is Hard To Do
The Winter Park Playhouse (1/19-2/17)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Orlando Mrs. Doubtfire
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (4/23-4/28)
The Mountaintop in Orlando The Mountaintop
Shuler Stage (2/23-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You