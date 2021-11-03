TOOTSIE Brings Broadway Back to the Dr. Phillips Center

Tootsie is bringing Broadway back to the Dr. Phillips Center, now playing through November 7 at the Walt Disney Theater. The National Tour of Tootsie kicked off at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY earlier this month, starring Drew Becker.

This New York Times Critic's Pick tells the story of Michael Dorsey, an out-of-work actor willing to do anything for a job -- even if it means playing way against type. When he disguises himself as an outspoken actress named Dorothy Michaels, he defies all odds to become a Broadway sensation. But as audiences fall for Dorothy and Michael starts to fall for the woman of his dreams, he's learning that the hardest part of show business isn't getting to the top... it's keeping up the act.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.drphillipscenter.org/events/tickets/2021/tootsie/.