Spotlight: DRAGONS LOVE TACOS at Orlando Family Stage

The beloved children’s book Dragons Love Tacos has taken the literary world by storm, and now it’s hitting the stage in a brand-new musical debuting at Orlando Family Stage. Whether you’re a theatre lover, a fan of new works, or simply someone who enjoys a clever, well-crafted production, this premiere delivers an inventive, laugh-out-loud experience.



Adapted from the #1 New York Times bestselling book by Adam Rubin and illustrated by Daniel Salmieri, this new work features a script by Cristina Pippa, with music and lyrics by Sharon Kenny.



Under the direction of Tara Kromer, known for her bold and imaginative storytelling, and featuring choreography by Carlos Garland, a Top 20 finalist on FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance (Season 10), this production promises dynamic storytelling and vibrant theatricality.



Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical plays February 8 - March 9 at Orlando Family

Stage.



