News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: DRAGONS LOVE TACOS at Orlando Family Stage

A Sizzling World Premiere—Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical 🔥

By: Feb. 14, 2025
Spotlight: DRAGONS LOVE TACOS at Orlando Family Stage Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The beloved children’s book Dragons Love Tacos has taken the literary world by storm, and now it’s hitting the stage in a brand-new musical debuting at Orlando Family Stage. Whether you’re a theatre lover, a fan of new works, or simply someone who enjoys a clever, well-crafted production, this premiere delivers an inventive, laugh-out-loud experience.

Adapted from the #1 New York Times bestselling book by Adam Rubin and illustrated by Daniel Salmieri, this new work features a script by Cristina Pippa, with music and lyrics by Sharon Kenny.

Under the direction of Tara Kromer, known for her bold and imaginative storytelling, and featuring choreography by Carlos Garland, a Top 20 finalist on FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance (Season 10), this production promises dynamic storytelling and vibrant theatricality.

Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical plays February 8 - March 9 at Orlando Family
Stage.

 

LATEST NEWS

Spotlight: DRAGONS LOVE TACOS at Orlando Family Stage
What Is the Greatest Broadway Love Song? 1500+ Stars Decide!
DAWN DEROW SINGS EYDIE GORMÉ Comes to Café Centro in WPB
Downtown Arts District “Art After Dark” Semi-Formal Soiree For Young Professionals Returns in March




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos