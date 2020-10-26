Space Coast Pride Presents PRIDE WHERE YOU ARE

Talent includes Rae O'Light, Josie Milan, Melissa Crispo, Azhia Li Kincade, Kirk Davinci, Tayanna Love and more.

Space Coast Pride is gearing up to stream their first-ever Pride Where You Are (PWYA), a musical virtual event featuring international, national, and local talent in honor of the 50th anniversary of PRIDE.

Last year, Space Coast Pride's monumental festival and parade within the Historic Eau Gallie Arts District in Melbourne had over 170 vendors, 2 entertainment stages, indoor vendor expo, over 60 parade units, and over 12,000 attendees.

This year, in order to maintain safety in the age of COVID-19, the Board of Directors made the difficult decision to cancel all scheduled in person events which included their 2020 Festival, Parade, Pride Gala and Ambassador Pageant. In an effort to continue supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, Space Coast Pride vowed to convert their usual in person events to a first-ever virtual and digital experience.

"In a time when people are struggling with isolation, loneliness, and uncertainty -- we want to make sure our community is supported, celebrated, and reminded that they are not alone," expressed Space Coast Pride President Bill McKay.

Award-winning stylist and art director David Reposar will be producing the PWYA digital extravaganza starring entertainment heavy-hitters like musician and activist Michael Franti, singer-songwriters Mama's Black Sheep, and RuPaul Drag Race All-Stars Chad Michaels, Nina West, and Trinity The Tuck.

Local and international powerhouse talent includes: Rae O'Light, Josie Milan, Melissa Crispo, Azhia Li Kincade, Kirk Davinci, Tayanna Love, Erikka Caine, Dominique Taylor Johnson, Billy Mick, Shelita Taylor, Alixander Delvi, Regina Sayles, Daphne Ferraro, Anita Waistline, Electrika Bleu, and LaceyOnStage.

The digitally streaming event will also highlight local officials, business, schools and include a special award ceremony honoring 2020 inaugural Space Coast Pride Scholarship winner Tobiah Bywater of Rockledge High School PLUS a surprise Lifetime Achievement Award. In memoriam, a tribute will honor Kelli Randell, local drag performer and activist who suddenly passed away earlier this year.

Thanks to local sponsors L3 Harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Collins Aerospace, Jotkoff & Associates, Hope & Help, and a network of passionate volunteers, Space Coast Pride's first-ever virtual Pride Where You Are is possible.

PWYA will stream on Space Coast Pride's Facebook page Saturday, November 7th at 2pm filled with entertaining musical acts, laugh out loud comedy sets, inspirational moments, and special award ceremony. Click here to follow Space Coast Pride and watch the event (https://www.facebook.com/SpaceCoastPride). To watch the replay and learn more, please visit www.SpaceCoastpride.org #PWYA2020

