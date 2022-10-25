STOMP Comes to the King Center Next Month
Performances are on November 9â€“10, 2022.
The American Theatre Guild will present the Melbourne engagement of the international percussion sensation, STOMP. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES and will take the King Center Stage on November 9-10, 2022.
Tickets to STOMP can be purchased at BroadwayAtTheKingCenter.com, KingCenter.com or by calling 321-242-2219. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:
Wednesday, November 9, 2022 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, November 10, 2022 7:30 p.m.
From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 28 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people. Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP continues its phenomenal run with four global productions: the ongoing sell-out production at New York's Orpheum Theatre, a permanent London company, and North American and European tours.
Throughout its life, the show has continued to change by creating new material; this year, it will incorporate two new pieces. It is safe to say you will never again look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way... or paint cans, or kitchen sinks or...
STOMP, an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, and sell-out engagements, is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography (London's Tony Award), a New York Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, and a Special Citation from Best Plays.
In addition to the stage shows, STOMP has been an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations and one Emmy Award for their acclaimed HBO special Stomp Out Loud, noteworthy TV appearances including The London 2012 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, The Academy Awards (produced by Quincy Jones), Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, and a series of award-winning international commercials.
The performers "make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound," says co-founder/director Luke Cresswell. A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, STOMP has created its own inimitable, contemporary form of rhythmic expression: both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists. It is a journey through sound, a celebration of the everyday and a comic interplay of characters wordlessly communicating through dance and drum.
Synchronized stiff-bristle brooms become a sweeping orchestra, eight Zippo lighters flip open and closed to create a fiery fugue; wooden poles thump and clack in a rhythmic explosion. STOMP uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - dustbins, tea chests, radiator hoses, boots, hub caps - to fill the stage with a compelling and unique act that is often imitated but never duplicated.
October 24, 2022
Little Radical Theatrics will present its All Ages Fall 2022 Community Theater Production 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'!Â
Osceola Arts to Present Central Florida Premiere of William Goldman's MISERY
October 23, 2022
Osceola Arts will present the Central Florida premiere of William Goldman's Misery, a dramatic play based on the novel by Stephen King. Beginning Friday, October 28th this production will run only two weekends, closing on Sunday, November 6th.
Dr. Phillips Center Treats 1,200 Students and Families to Unforgettable HAMILTON Experience
October 22, 2022
Hamilton returns for an encore at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts this season, and so does the arts center's community giveback initiativeâ€“on a much larger scale. Corporate sponsors, private donors, City of Orlando and Orange County officials joined forces to raise $236,000 to treat more than 1,200 students, teachers, families, social service groups, first responders and veterans to the multi-award-winning Broadway musical.
