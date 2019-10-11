Riverside Theatre Presents BEEHIVE

Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell and Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, present the music of an era in Beehive, The 60's Musical. Sponsored by Kathleen A. Blagg and the Donald F. Kelley Trust and Riverside Theatre's Patron Producers Group, Beehive, The 60's musical performs on the Stark Stage from October 29 - November 17, 2019.

An exuberant jukebox celebration of the rockin' women who made the 60's memorable, Beehive, The 60's Musical takes audiences on a musical journey showcasing some of the ladies who made the era's music so special. From Leslie Gore to Janis Joplin, from the Shirelles to The Supremes, from Aretha Franklin to Tina Turner, the show features many classic chart-toppers that will have audiences reliving one of music's greatest decades.

The 1960's is considered the decade of remarkable transition. It began in innocence - a carryover from the conservative and consumer-focused 50's - and ended in turbulence and free love. As the 60's progressed, so did styles and attitudes.

Beehive, The 60's Musical stars six women who lead us through the differing styles of popular music of that era. Featuring songs that reflect all of the social and cultural changes, the show begins with the innocence of Connie Frances and Brenda Lee, the growth of Motown with Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross, and the ascent of rock'n'roll with Tina Turner and Janis Joplin.

With more than 40 songs, the musical showcases unforgettable hits including: "To Sir with Love," "A Natural Woman," "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow," "Rollin' on the River," "You Don't Own Me," "Downtown," and "Where the Boys Are."

Created by Larry Gallagher, Beehive, The 60's Musical opened off-Broadway in 1985 and ran for more than 600 performances. Mr. Gallagher was 38 when the show opened, but died three years later. Prior to his death, Mr. Gallagher also directed the revue's national touring company, as well as productions in Washington, Chicago, Toronto and Japan. The show has enjoyed reproductions throughout the country since then.

Riverside's production of Beehive, The 60's Musical is directed and choreographed by Richard Stafford and stars Kathryn Brunner (Pattie), Caitlyn Caughell (Alison), Karissa Harris (Gina), Bailey Purvis (Laura), Tavia Rivee (Jasmine) and Avenna Sawyer (Wanda).

The production crew includes: Anne Shuttlesworth (Music Director), Peter Barbieri (Scenic Designer), Kurt Alger (Costume Designer), Julie H. Duro (Lighting Designer), Craig Beyrooti (Sound Designer), Jason May (Associate Music Director), Mark Johnson (Production Stage Manager) and Amy M. Bertacini (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting was done in New York by Wojcik/Seay Casting.

Beehive, The 60s Musical performs October 29 - November 17, 2019 on the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre. Tickets start at $35. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.

Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm; with matinees on Wednesdays, select Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm.





