Riverside Theatre Appoints Acclaimed Chef Sue Torres as Executive Chef

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach has named Chef Sue Torres as its new Executive Chef. A Culinary Institute of America graduate with more than 25 years of experience in New York and Florida, Torres will introduce distinctive dining options featuring seasonal menus and locally sourced ingredients.

Torres, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, has built a career spanning over 25 years in some of New York City’s most renowned kitchens, including La Grenouille and the “21 Club.” She broke new ground in modern Mexican cuisine as Executive Chef and Owner of the acclaimed Manhattan restaurant Sueños, earning critical praise for more than a decade. Her work has also included consulting for high-profile projects such as the Brooklyn Museum’s Frida Kahlo exhibit and the Diplomat Hotel, leading operations at Citrus Grillhouse in Vero Beach, and serving as the face of a national food campaign in Norway. Most recently, she worked as a Catering Chef at The Tides and runs her own business, Chef Sue Torres Cooks, LLC.

“I'm truly excited about the creative partnership ahead,” said Jon R. Moses, Executive Producer/CEO of Riverside Theatre. “Chef Torres' talent, vision, and passion for hospitality will transform the Riverside experience and bring fresh energy to our theatre community.”

Under Torres’ leadership, Riverside Theatre will soon debut dining options highlighting locally sourced ingredients, seasonal menus, and healthier choices, offering audiences the opportunity to enjoy a complete evening of dinner and a show.

“Riverside Theatre has held a special place in my heart since my very first experience at the Festival of Trees in 2019,” said Torres. “I'm honored to now call Riverside Theatre my work home. It’s a privilege to join such a dedicated team that creates magical memories for families in Vero Beach and beyond!”

Recognized for her culinary artistry, leadership, and innovation, Torres is poised to elevate Riverside Theatre’s reputation as both a cultural and culinary hub. Information on new dining experiences will be announced soon.