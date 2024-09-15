Review: JERSEY BOYS at Osceola Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jukebox musicals are a polarizing topic in the world of musical theatre. For fans of an artist or group whose music is used as the score of a musical, these can often be favorites due to the familiarity and affinity one might have for the songbook. For musical purists, however, jukebox musicals often feel like one is being cheated out of a new, original score, not to mention the fact that many times these types of shows employ very thinly constructed books (e.g., ALL SHOOK UP) or stories that verge on the truly absurd (e.g., ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE). But there are a rare few of these productions that get the mix right – making them enjoyable for both sides of the theatrical aisle and can often be the recipe for a megahit. Such is the case with JERSEY BOYS, the 2005 Tony Award winning musical which tells the story of the formation, success, and breakup of the hit Rock and Roll group, The Four Seasons including lead singer, Frankie Valli. This high energy, audience favorite opens the 64th season for Osceola Arts in Kissimmee and is a highly entertaining and solid production – one that is sure to please fans of the show and newcomers alike.

For the uninitiated, JERSEY BOYS with a Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, Music by Bob Gaudio and Lyrics by Bob Crewe, follows the formation of the hit group, The Four Seasons, which starts when Tommy DeVito (Nate Elliott) discovers a young man with a truly unique voice, who would soon become Frankie Valli (Lee Markham). Rather than employ a single narrator to tell the story, JERSEY BOYS allows each of the original four, DeVito, Valli, Bob Gaudio (Brandon Schneider) and Nick Massi (Joseph DeRosa) to tell a part of the story from their perspective. Tommy starts by sharing with the audience the origins of the group including some of the early trouble the boys got into in their hometown of Belleville, New Jersey. Bob takes over the narration at a pivotal moment in the group – his arrival – and illustrates how the group found their unique sound and began their meteoric rise, leading to a crisis that changes the group forever. Nick begins Act II by sharing his perspective on the story so far and shares their struggle as the group scrambles to deal with the fallout from Tommy’s choices. Nick, himself soon decides its time to leave the group and turns the story over to Frankie who finishes the tale by sharing some of his biggest hits (including his solo hit “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You”) and some of his biggest heartbreaks. The musical ends on a high note, bringing the original four back together in 1990 for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame which serves as a bit of a coda for the audience – allowing them to learn what happened to the boys in the years that followed.

As with many jukebox musicals, in JERSEY BOYS, the biggest star is the music. With a popular catalog of hits to choose from including “Sherry”, “Big Girls Don’t Cry”, “My Eyes Adored You”, and “Dawn (Go Away), the audience finds itself instantly recognizing hit songs or long forgotten gems throughout the evening. And for a group with such an iconic sound, it is critical that a director find the right actors to embody these musical pioneers. In Osceola Arts’ production, Rob A. Lott has done a commendable job with his casting of JERSEY BOYS and has found actors who bring each character to vivid life onstage. Mr. Lott’s direction is also well paced, though not without a few slow moments, mostly due to scenic changes. The music direction, which is skillfully delivered by Jessica Raspolich also ensures that these hits receive the musical care that they deserve. She also leads a small orchestra which provides a dynamic underscore for the hits of the evening.

The cast of Osceola Arts’ JERSEY BOYS is solid overall with many playing a wide range of vastly different characters with ease (notably Chase Williams – who does a great job with numerous characters). But, as the title indicates, it is the four original “Seasons” that bear much of the weight of the production. As Nick Massi, Joseph DeRosa is quiet, quirky, yet dependable and tends to serve as a bit of a grounding influence – which is appropriate as the Bass of the group. Brandon Schneider, as Bob Gaudio is frenetic and likeable, and besides the group numbers throughout, has a particularly strong moment, vocally, in his first number, “Cry for Me” and the autobiographical, “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)”. As Tommy DeVito, the group’s leader (and sometimes antagonist), Nate Elliott does a fantastic job and portrays Tommy as a hotheaded, but effective leader and a mentor for lead singer, Frankie Valli. And speaking of Valli, Lee Markham is excellent as the singer with the iconic voice, delivering his trademark falsetto throughout the play and some very poignant moments as well, including the heart wrenching “Fallen Angel”.

Creating the world for these characters to effectively tell their story is a team that does a great job in their respective spaces. Waylon Lemasters has provided a scenic design that allows for layered storytelling via an industrial-style set. The lighting design by Bradley Cronenwett ensures the bright lights of the various stages where the boys perform shine and the dark alleys and seedier locales of suburban New Jersey feel appropriately ominous. Kimberly Murray-Patel’s costumes are colorful and creative, especially the variety of costumes The Four Seasons wear in their many numbers (shout out to her fabulous sequined coats for the finale). Ashley Willsey’s choreography is lively and fun. The only thing that seemed to be a challenge on opening night was the sound – some mics dropped out at various points in the evening – but one would hope that wrinkle would be quickly ironed out.

JERSEY BOYS is a highly entertaining and tuneful journey through the history of one of the most popular groups of all time and in the skillful hands of the cast and creatives at Osceola Arts, this production proves to be a worthy opener for their season. So, whether you are a lifelong fan of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, or coming to the show completely fresh, you are sure to find something to love and are guaranteed to be dancing at your seat by the end.

JERSEY BOYS, presented by Osceola Arts, runs through September 29th. Tickets are only $30, with senior, student and group rates available. Shows run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (with a Thursday performance on September 19th). Osceola Arts will also provide an audio descriptive performance for blind and low vision patrons on Friday, September 27th at 7:30pm and an American Sign Language - interpreted performance on Saturday, September 28th at 2:00pm. For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

All Photos feature the cast of JERSEY BOYS. Header image by Ashley Willsey, all images in article by Patrick Murphy.

