Review: DRACULA by Opera Del Sol

There’s nothing I like more as a theatre reviewer than experiencing a production completely fresh. And going into a theatre with no prior exposure to a piece is so rare for me these days that when I do have the chance, I jump on it. Such is the case for Opera del Sol’s production of DRACULA, the 2004 Frank Wildhorn musical that was critically panned on Broadway and received new life (cue undead pun) through rewrites in the years since. And in Opera del Sol’s creative and talented hands, the piece is given the chance to breathe and take shape in a bold, creatively inspired and powerfully sung production that is filled with thrills (and chills).

With music and lyrics by Frank Wildhorn and a book by Don Black, DRACULA brings to life on stage Bram Stoker’s well-known gothic tale of Count Dracula (David Bracamonte), a vampire seeking new blood and a change of scenery. Meanwhile a band of vampire hunters, led by Professor Abraham Van Helsing (Christopher Fahmie) resist his terror and vow to destroy him. A dark, romantic tale, underpinned by the power of love, DRACULA utilizes its grand, sweeping score to further intensify the story, creating a spine-chilling, thrilling experience.

Opera del Sol takes some bold chances in its immersive, non-traditional staging of DRACULA, and I am thrilled to say that it works well. In this production, the piece feels less like a traditional book musical, and more like a musical “experience” with the broad strokes of the Bram Stoker tale forming the backbone but allowing Frank Wildhorn’s glorious music to take center stage. The Wildhorn score is perhaps overstuffed with ballads, though there are a few moments such as Lucy’s (Kayla Kelsay Morales) entertaining comic song “How Do You Choose?” or “Deep in the Darkest Night” the rousing call to arms of the vampire hunters that add variety to the score.

Director Theresa Smith-Levin’s creative vision comes through clearly, creating dark, dramatic pastiches around and in the midst of the small audience in a way that feels more dangerous and urgent than if just watching from a darkened theatre. With Ms. Levin’s vision, it feels as if DRACULA was always meant to be experienced this way. As with any immersive production, this creates a different experience for each patron, depending on where they sit, but the most important action always takes place center stage – allowing all to drink in its beauty. To pull this off well requires a solid cast of talented performers, and Ms. Levin has assembled some of the most powerful voices I have heard in a single production in quite some time.

Speaking of the performers – the audience gets to know each of them extremely well, as they are mere feet away throughout the night. This allows the cast to perform without microphones (the room is also small enough where it is not needed), creating a natural and undistorted sound. The talented cast is led by David Bracamonte who gives us a Dracula that is far from the Bela Lugosi caricature often conveyed in popular culture. His Count is conflicted, passionate and enthralling – making it easy to see how his victims quickly fall under his spell. In this role, Mr. Bracamonte gets to show off a luscious baritone that is perfectly matched for Dracula’s ballads. But his is not the only powerful voice on stage. Every actor has their moment to shine. As Jonathan Harker, Kit Cleto has some beautiful moments, especially in his second act number “Before the Summer Ends” and shows off his voice with power and clarity. As Lucy’s three suitors (and soon to be vampire hunters) – Dr. Jack Seward, Arthur Holmwood, and Quincey Morris – Chase Williams, Kenny Nisbett and Sean Powell have some great moments on stage and also have the chance to deliver some rousing ballads and fantastic harmonies. As Renfield, Dracula’s tortured servant, Adourin Jamelle Owens is fantastic especially as he delivers mental patient Renfield’s “The Master’s Song” with fervor and energy. Christopher Fahmie is conflicted and foreboding as the enigmatic Van Helsing, and as Lucy, Kayla Kelsay Morales is fantastic – especially in the aforementioned “How Do You Choose?”. The Vampire Ensemble (McKenzie Pollock, Lauren Graber, and AJ Morales) are deliciously creepy and sensuous whenever they take the stage. Forming the powerful center of gravity for the evening, though, is Angela Tims as Mina Murray, the tormented and conflicted love interest of both Jonathan Harker and Count Dracula. Ms. Tims gives a wonderful performance and interprets Wildhorn’s power ballads magnificently. Her on stage chemistry with Mr. Bracamonte is palpable, making their scenes together feel urgent and intense. She belts her songs with such emotion and strength that it is hard not to be emotionally impacted by its sheer power. Onstage, she is a force to be reckoned with.

As mentioned, the music of DRACULA, is the emotional centerpiece and in the nimble hands of Music Director Bert Rodriguez, the score truly soars. He does a fabulous job bringing out the powerful voices of the cast and leads a small, but extremely effective ensemble of percussion, guitar, piano and violin. The music fills the space beautifully and is a perfect arrangement for the more intimate staging, especially the luscious notes from Ryan Loeckel on violin. In Opera del Sol’s staging, Brady Davidson’s scenic design is minimal, but effective, with Videographer Daniel Cooksley’s haunting, black and white films creating all the needed backdrop. Sean Powell’s lighting designs create the perfect mood for the evening.

Overall, Opera del Sol’s production of DRACULA is a perfect Halloween outing for those looking for an entertaining and exciting way to celebrate on a cool, Florida October evening. It also helps that the production takes place in the CityArts gallery which currently has on display some amazing and hauntingly beautiful art that is perfect for the season. But DRACULA is not a musical that gets mounted often, so don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience this musical in an immersive environment that allows you to be transported through amazing performances of a powerful score.

DRACULA, presented by Opera del Sol runs through Sunday, October 29th. Tickets are $35 - $45. Performances take place at CityArts, located at 39 S Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Click Here.